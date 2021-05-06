Cindy Lange-Kubick: Son clutches Dad's red pillow to his heart and wears a scar to match

Heart pillows have been sewn and stitched and stuffed by hundreds of Bryan volunteers since the 1980s.

Approximately 18,000 in all, handed out to patients recovering from open heart surgery, said Ellen Beans, director of volunteer and customer care at Bryan Health.

The pillow project began at the request of the hospital’s cardiac department.

“They came to us and said they had a need and explained how helpful it was to have a pillow to hold against the chest during the healing process.”

The heart pillow project took off.

They held fundraisers and stocked up on bolts of red fabric and thread. Red for the seams. Black to create a stitch, like the seam of a football, down the middle. A stitch like the zipper scar from the surgery.

Heart patients were urged to squeeze the pillow tight to cushion the pain when they coughed -- something they were encouraged to do to keep their lungs clear after surgery.

They were instructed to clutch the pillow to their chest to keep from using their arms -- and straining their chest -- when they rose from sitting or lying down.