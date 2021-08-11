Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sisters still make music for the missing, Nov. 8, 2009

"Nine seems harder," Tammy says. "It's so close to 10, and that's a decade. We've missed all of her 40s."

And she's missed their past nine years.

For the longest time, her family assumed Gina was dead. They knew she'd never leave her kids.

But then they hear about strange cases, women turning up in some sicko's backyard, years after disappearing. So they keep showing up on nights like this.

"What if she were out there somewhere and we stopped looking," Jannel says. "It's about honoring my sister."

They pull up memories while waiting for the stage to open.

The last time Jannel saw Gina, walking away. "She was in one of her one-word answer moods."

The way Tammy's little boy grew distant and cold after his Aunt Gina disappeared. I'm trying not to love you so much, he told his mom, so I won't miss you as much if you're gone.

Grandma Pat remembers Gina on the sidewalk, her son's white baby blanket draped around her shoulders.

Her way of knowing God was close to her.

***