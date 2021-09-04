Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'She would like a job where something like this wouldn't happen to her,' Nov. 17, 2019

When she gets back to Lincoln, her phone rings.

“I get a lot of calls, because they know me, they trust me. If they have any issues they are going to call me.”

They talk about their jobs in meatpacking plants.

“I’ve been working for three weeks and they didn’t pay me. Or we had violence at work, what do I need to do? People are complaining a lot about the speed of the line and that they are getting injured.”

It’s still not easy, she says, even after so many years.

“Even for me, it is really hard when I listen to some of these stories, because they are crying.”

And sometimes she cries, too.

She talks as we fly past the stubble of cornfields, cross over the Platte River and past farms and the blur of small towns, on our way to see two longtime workers at one of Nebraska’s many meat-processing plants.

Eduardo and Maria aren’t their real names. We're not sharing the name of their town.

It’s hard to get people to talk on the record about their work, Sarmiento and Cazarez say. Some are afraid because of their immigration status or because they fear retaliation on the job.