Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'She’s like a mom to all of us now. She’s taken this sorrowful thing in her life and turned it into a gift for others'

The devices are stowed in white metal boxes attached to the wall. There’s a plaque above each one, a baby-faced young man in a green plaid shirt: In loving memory of Patrick M. McLaughlin 1984-2006. Forever in our hearts.

That plaque hung in Kim’s office, too.

When Dawn Tassemeyer started working at the center, she noticed it. She asked Patrick’s mom to tell her more.

“I just sobbed,” the nurse practitioner says. “But she could share the whole story and get through it.”

Here’s how she sees the story of Kim. “How the faith and love of a mother can have such a ripple effect to those around her and beyond. She may never know how many lives she has touched … but I know it is many.”

Dawn is a mom, too. Her kids are still at home and Kim reassured her through the bumps of raising them by telling Patrick stories.

“I’m full of stories,” Kim says.

There’s the story of the Patty Doll. The pint-sized Beanie Baby wearing nothing but plaid shorts and a mop of curly hair. Golden like Patrick’s was when he was a little.