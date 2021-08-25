Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sew Blessed, the woman behind the beauty of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Jan. 12, 2017

Melanie still lives in the bungalow where she and Ed raised their two daughters. She still runs her day care. (She still doesn’t want to have her photo taken.)

Melanie lost Ed in the spring of 2008. They were riding bikes when he had a heart attack and she held him until the ambulance came.

After I wrote about the stolen Mary statues in 2005, she sent me a quilt, and later a second one, and over the years, when I’d least expect it, a hand-sewn gift from Melanie would show up at my desk. The last one was an apron, its fabric covered with retro red mixers, trimmed with blue bric-a-brac. (A full apron. The kind Aunt Bee wears on “Mayberry RFD,” Melanie says.)

The apron arrived with a note and a business card: Sew Blessed.

That card made me wonder how many other people had been blessed by Melanie and her sewing. So I called her this week, and she invited me over to talk.

The day care kids were napping under blankets Melanie made for them and the kitchen table was covered in chocolate chip cookies she baked for them.

She wore updated cat-eye glasses -- black with sparkly jewels in the corners -- and she had an apron tied at her waist, the fabric featuring Our Lady of Guadalupe in bold colors.