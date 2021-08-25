Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sew Blessed, the woman behind the beauty of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Jan. 12, 2017

She sews early in the morning before the babies come. She sews on weekends and late at night when she can't sleep.
She sews the image of the Virgin Mary onto quilts and wall hangings, purses and pillows.
The house is cold, but Melanie Kortefay feels warm.
“When I’m sitting at my cold, cold Featherweight sewing machine at all hours, there’s a certain kind of warmth when I’m working on her. It warms me.”
I first met Melanie more than a dozen years ago. She was in the backyard of her bungalow with her day care kids telling me about the Virgin Mary statue -- the second Virgin Mary statue -- that had been stolen from in front of Blessed Sacrament church down the street.
Melanie and her husband, Ed, had placed the icons there, and were dismayed when they disappeared. Ed grew up in the church on Lake Street, and he and Melanie, raised a Lutheran, got married there.
Melanie is old-fashioned and chatty, and oh so kind.
She was kitschy before kitschy was cool. The first time we met, she wore vintage clothes and sported cat-eye glasses, like she’d just stepped out of “Leave it to Beaver.”
Inside the bungalow, it felt like the ’50s, too, chrome-legged kitchen tables and rag rugs and antiques -- and Mary everywhere.
Melanie still lives in the bungalow where she and Ed raised their two daughters. She still runs her day care. (She still doesn’t want to have her photo taken.)
Melanie lost Ed in the spring of 2008. They were riding bikes when he had a heart attack and she held him until the ambulance came.
After I wrote about the stolen Mary statues in 2005, she sent me a quilt, and later a second one, and over the years, when I’d least expect it, a hand-sewn gift from Melanie would show up at my desk. The last one was an apron, its fabric covered with retro red mixers, trimmed with blue bric-a-brac. (A full apron. The kind Aunt Bee wears on “Mayberry RFD,” Melanie says.)
The apron arrived with a note and a business card: Sew Blessed.
That card made me wonder how many other people had been blessed by Melanie and her sewing. So I called her this week, and she invited me over to talk.
The day care kids were napping under blankets Melanie made for them and the kitchen table was covered in chocolate chip cookies she baked for them.
She wore updated cat-eye glasses -- black with sparkly jewels in the corners -- and she had an apron tied at her waist, the fabric featuring Our Lady of Guadalupe in bold colors.
Our Lady of Guadalupe is like the Virgin Mary of Mexico, Melanie tells me. The story goes that the Virgin Mary appeared to a farmer named Juan Diego and told him to build a shrine in her honor, she says.
She also says I should look it up to make sure she has her facts straight, so I do, and I think she’s right. (Like Melanie, I was raised Lutheran, and I’m still catching up on my saints.)
Melanie has sewed since she was small. “I made clothes for my troll dolls, although the only thing they could really wear was a cape because of their big ears.”
She kept sewing and quilting, and a few years ago, she discovered a stash of Our Lady of Guadalupe T-shirts in a Mexican market on 13th Street.
She brought them home and transformed them, sewing the saint’s image onto pieces of fabric she gleaned from the Goodwill.
She started giving them away to friends and strangers and churches.
“She is so generous and giving,” said Kathee Kelly-Rupert, a longtime friend. “I have four or five of her quilts -- they could hang in an art gallery as far as I’m concerned.”
Michelle White has one of Melanie’s Lady of Guadalupe wall hangings (and two Virgin Mary statues) and at least one Melanie-made apron.
Michelle’s daughter, Alex DeVries, went to Melanie’s day care for nearly 10 years. Melanie taught her to sew, tracing around fabric with cookie cutters at the kitchen table and stitching them together.
“She gave her an entire sewing kit for her bridal shower,” Michelle says. “And an apron.”
Michelle loves Melanie.
“Melanie has to be the quirkiest person I know.”
Michelle says this in the most loving way. Michelle and Melanie are friends. They go to garage sales and thrift stores, where Melanie has an eye for treasures (and Virgin Mary statues and Virgin Mary planters and holy water urns).
“She’s always looking for something to make for someone else,” Michelle says. “Her quilts are incredible.”
Suz Clinkenbeard agrees. The retired teacher met Ed years ago when he worked at the Attention Center and she ran the Lincoln Public Schools program there.
When Ed died, Suz and her husband, Bob, helped Melanie plan the funeral. They gave her advice when she asked, they stayed close.
“Most of all we loved her,” Suz says. “She is our dear, dear, dear girl.”
Suz and Bob help supply Melanie’s saint habit now, mailing her colorful saint T-shirts and Virgin Mary calendars, Virgin Mary piggy banks and Virgin Mary dinner plates from the dollar store in Texas, where they spend their winters.
“Have you seen her quilts?” Suz asks. “She is so, so talented.”
I have seen them and I’ve slept under them, too. Quilts that are beautiful and vibrant and quirky, like the woman who makes them. Quilts that cover beds and babies and hang on walls, quilts that bless those who own them, like me.
This week, I sat in Melanie’s dining room and we talked like old friends about our kids and our grandbabies, about Fiestaware (another of Melanie’s loves) and about Ed, who she misses so much.
Our Lady of Guadalupe looked down on us from the wall, her hands folded in prayer, surrounded by orange cloth roses and glittery gold trim.
Melanie took the wall hanging down and explained her method: “I just put her on this fabric and surrounded her with bling.”
Her sewing is cheap therapy, she says. Repurposing the Virgin Mary doesn’t take away her pain, but it is a small comfort.
“Mostly it’s nice because they give so much joy to other people,” she says. “The warmth she gives them is amazing, even if they’re not Catholic.”
Then she asks this lapsed Lutheran a question: Do you need another apron?
