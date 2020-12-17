Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sending love into the world in honor of a Lincoln ice cream institution

Shannon hatched the plan.

It was the Friday night after Thanksgiving and she’d just dropped some food off for her son who was isolating on campus.

Downtown was deserted. She looked in the window of an empty bar and pulled over.

She walked in and stuck a $20 in the tip jar and walked out.

She got in her car and laughed: I just pulled an Amy.

“She is constantly giving back to the world,” Shannon said. “I don’t even know where she gets it; it’s part of her to have a giving nature.”

Amy helped her over and over again during hard times, Shannon said. Paying her rent when she lost her job. Paying a bill when she needed it.

“It was never tit-for-tat with Amy,” Shannon says. “You give what you have, she’s not keeping track.”

They were there for each other, Amy says. At points in their friendship when one needed help, the other gave.

In its 23 years in business, Ivanna Cone has a tradition of being there, too.

“In the early days, we didn’t have any capital to donate,” Amy says. “So we did it with ice cream.”

