Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sen. Fischer warns of fake meat industry's 'dishonest smear campaigns'

I eat fruits and vegetables, ice cream and cheese, pasta and pizza and processed junk, and I can figure the nutritional value of the food I put into my body and what it’s made up of by reading the federally mandated labels.

Fischer’s bill would require the word imitation in prominent letters on packaging, along with a pinky-swear statement promising no meat or meat-byproducts went into the making of the (not) burger product.

Truthfully, I don’t need yet another label to “warn” me that a product may be “entirely vegetarian or vegan.” (Although it could be a bonus for vegans who need reading glasses.)

The Real MEAT Act has three co-sponsors, including one Democrat and Sen. Ben Sasse.

Fischer is not alone in her desire to protect beef’s brand.

Similar bills have been passed on the state level and at least one of them is facing a lawsuit from the Not Meat Producers — Meat, it’s what’s not for dinner — and the ACLU, alleging the restrictions censor speech and favor the meat industry.

Last time I checked, Sen. Fischer was in favor of free markets, cutting red tape and ridding the country of undue government regulation.

I have a thought.