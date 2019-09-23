Cayla Hogan had been running her small candle business for more than three years — intent on growing it after taking a break last winter — when she reached out to a business she admired.
The 26-year-old California transplant followed Causebox on Instagram. The subscription box service featured unique and eco-friendly products from small businesses.
Hogan messaged the company in July: Love your business model. Love to tell you more about my candles ...
The candlemaker was surprised to get a reply. Because Causebox was interested and it did want her candles in its boxes.
And it wanted 130,000 of them.
“I told them, ‘Yep. No big deal,’” Hogan said Monday. “But, obviously, I thought, ‘How am I going to do this?’”
Hogan started La Lueur Luxury Candles at her parents’ kitchen table when the family lived in Santa Cruz, California. When a big order came in, she called her mom or aunts or friends to help.
But mostly it’s just her.
Her candles are high-end and hand-poured. Made from her own coconut wax blend, poured into decorative glass, marble or onyx containers.
“I wanted them to be something that people can reuse.” And fill with cotton balls, candy, makeup brushes, Q-tips, pens. “Any item someone finds useful that will fit in them, honestly.”
Causebox was looking for that same quality, but in simple glass containers for its fall box shipment. And it needed them in just less than two months.
Hogan called her mom. (Right away.)
She called her friends.
She called an interior designer who had a teenage daughter.
She asked them all the same question: Can you help?
She also ordered 60,000 pounds of wax and 6,000 pounds of essential oils. She ordered 130,000 black boxes and 130,000 labels and 130,000 wicks and 130,000 white-glass containers lined in gold — and set up shop in a family member’s oversized garage in west Lincoln.
Hogan and a crew of more than 30 — friends and family and teenage helpers — worked seven days a week, with days that stretched long after dark to finish the order.
It shipped last month, filling three refrigerated semis and part of a fourth.
“I was exhausted for a week after,” Hogan said. “People don’t realize how hard and tedious it is to make a candle.”
Hogan will make one candle for a customer. She’ll make 100 for a boutique. She’ll make candles for weddings and parties. Her largest order before the "big order" was 2,000.
She laughs.
“So I scaled really big.”
The entrepreneur credits her boyfriend — who urged her to keep the business going when she considered quitting — and all the help, free (family) and paid (employees) who got those thousands and thousands of candles made in an unairconditioned garage during the hottest days of summer.
“I literally could not have done it without them.”
The candles she shipped to Causebox’s Los Angeles warehouse in late August are arriving on customers’ front porches now.
“I’m getting a crazy amount of views on my website and tons of orders.”
And the word is out. The popular subscription service FabFitFun has placed an order for 12,000 La Lueur candles to sell on its website as an “add-on” to its winter box.
“It’s a trial run,” Hogan said. “If it does well, they’ll add it to their next box.”
The Causebox order wasn’t much of a money-maker, she said. But it was a learning experience and a way to get the word out.
“It’s 130,000 potential new customers."