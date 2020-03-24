Cindy Lange-Kubick: Seeing coronavirus ripples everywhere

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I waved at the mailman Monday.

I’d wandered out mid-morning, wearing sweatpants and a fresh-scrubbed face — I may never wear mascara again — and, from two houses down, the man in uniform raised a blue-gloved hand in return.

I’d been thinking about mail carriers. Here for us through rain and sleet, blizzard and now pandemic, how important it seemed to have the U.S. Postal Service on the job, the reassuring appearance of bills and flyers for replacement windows and cheap pizza inside the metal box at the curb.

Postmarked pieces of normal.

I’d been wondering how they kept safe, reaching in for our spit-sealed envelopes day after day, so that blue glove made me happy.

It’s quieter in Lincoln these days, except on the police scanner, where people still steal and plunder, run red lights and hurt the ones they’re supposed to love.