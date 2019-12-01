Cindy Lange-Kubick: Saying goodbye to the magical Christmas tree farm on Fletcher Avenue

Don Spilker had a stroke last year, and it knocked the 87-year-old off his feet. The family talked and decided it was time.

Early this fall, they sent out a letter to longtime customers, letting them know about an upcoming auction of equipment and acreage items.

“We have many loyal customers who have been part of our lives since we began in the mid-'80s,” Keith wrote. “We have watched as many of your children have become adults and now bring their own children for this unique experience.”

Michelle Wiggins got one of those letters.

She and her family were one of those families. The Spilkers were friends and fellow congregants at American Lutheran Church, too.

“Every time I go visit their tree farm, it’s like being part of a Hallmark movie,” she said. “It’s honestly too good to be true for this day and age.”

She described the family affair in an email — Linda and Don’s seven grown children and spouses, 11 grandchildren and friends working together to create the magic.