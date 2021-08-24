Cindy Lange-Kubick: Saving the hog farmer, Jan. 30, 2016

He married and started a family. He raised cattle. He sold seed corn and fertilizer and crop insurance so they could pay down their loans faster.

“We survived the farm crisis of the ‘70s,” he says. “We barely survived the ‘80s.”

When a bill came up in the Legislature that affected farmers, they filled a bus and came to Lincoln.

He came to work for the Nebraska Farmers Union in 1990, long known as the little independent organization with populist roots in the ag advocacy arena in Nebraska.

He likes being the little guy. He likes fighting for the little guy.

He sees family farmers as the little guys. The Davids in this fight.

LB176. That’s Goliath, he says. The bill first came up last year, sponsored by Sen. Ken Schilz of Ogallala, after a similar bill failed the session before. Proponents say it will help hog farmers, give them a guaranteed market.

Hansen sees something else. He sees what happened to the chicken industry, taken over by Tyson with its giant confinement facilities, the resulting environmental degradation and what happens to the little guys who don’t play nice with the big boss.