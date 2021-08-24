Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sandwich maker to the Huskers, Ruth at your service, Feb. 6, 2016

All of them know her name, too.

Hey, Ruth. Hi, Ruth. How are you, Ruth?

“She’s just so friendly, everyone knows about her,” says Kenzie Maloney, a freshman defender on the volleyball team who has just ordered The Blueberry, a concoction Ruth helped dream up. (And yes, there’s a sandwich named The Ruth on the board, alongside the Italian, the Junebug and the Barney.)

Ruth came to the training table nearly a decade ago, starting in salads.

She loved it because she could be out on the floor, filling the lettuce and topping off the cherry tomatoes, talking to the students.

When her boss asked her to take over sandwich-making, she said sure. But only if she could still have facetime with her customers.

“Anybody can make a sandwich,” says Ruth. “But it’s the interaction that I love. I just like that one-on-one contact with people.”

She loves her job, even the morning hours filled with prep work, but her highlight comes during the noon rush.

“When I see those kids come through the door, it’s a real bright spot in my day.”

Hi, Sam. How are you, Adam? Hey, Mr. Coach ...