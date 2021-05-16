Cindy Lange-Kubick: Ripping off the masks and what comes after

Moments in the pandemic stand out. The Lincoln pulmonologist on the news, pleading for people to mask up and stay home, tearing up when he talked about his own family’s self-imposed isolation and asking us to do the same.

Some of us shrugged.

I wonder if the small kindnesses we have cultivated during these long months will be sustained. Overtipping for takeout or at the drive-through window. Flowers for COVID nurses. Letting the car in front of us merge when a lane closes. (Oh, wait.)

It feels good to start to step out and test the new world.

All year, I’ve wondered how we would emerge. Like the winning team on a buzzer-beater? Or like squinting coal miners freed from a cave-in, blinded by the sun?

Would the pandemic feel like a dream, the way vacations do after a few days back home? The muscle memory of routine reeling us back to reality?

I would like to think that we are — way down deep — better together.

I know I’ve changed.