Cindy Lange-Kubick: Remembering Attie, the corgi that grew old with its Lincoln family

An ode to Atticus, beloved Welsh Corgi

Atticus (“Attie”) Finch Weeks was born in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Cinch and Roscoe Fisher.

She passed away on February 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Attie was a gift to Andrew for Father’s Day under the mistaken belief she would tone down his false claim to be Welsh. Boy, did that backfire.

Attie obtained her juris dogtor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. She is best known in the legal community for her authoritative treatise “International Sheep Herding Law” and her proposed amendment to Art. II, Sec. 1 of the United States Constitution to require dog ownership as a prerequisite to holding the office of President of The United States.

Her herding instincts served her well in a four-kid household. She was adorable, loyal, loving, floofy, short, protective, stubborn, surprisingly fast given her ears were longer than her legs, and very bossy. She loved cold weather, rolling around in the grass, and sleeping in front of whatever door you needed to open.

She exercised very good judgment, except that one time she walked out on to the edge of our friends’ above-ground pool and fell off. We are still not sure why she did that.

She leaves behind a corgi-sized hole in the heart of her humans: Andrew, Christine (Dan Foy), Dawson, Ellie, Miley, and Zoe Weeks of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Her loss is particularly ruff for Andrew. She was his faithful companion through thick and thin. There were days when her presence felt like the only constant in an ever-changing world. He misses stepping over her, telling her what a good and cute dog she is, and watching her nap in goofy positions.

He is very sorry for that time he tried to shave her before Ellie showed him information from the internet that you aren’t supposed to shave corgis.

Thank you for being our best friend and making our lives better, Attie. We love you and miss you!