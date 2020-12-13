Cindy Lange-Kubick: Polio Pioneers waiting for a new vaccination

“I remember I was looking at my arm because I wanted to see what they were doing.”

Shots don’t bother her, said Moncure, 72, who still watches the needle go in when she gets her annual flu shot.

She’ll watch it when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, too.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We are a divided people in so many ways. Politics, the pandemic, vaccines.

Back in the days of polio, people were more trusting of the government. But our trust has eroded and the government has failed its people. Some of them more than others.

It experimented on Black Americans — from the days of slavery to the decades-long Tuskegee study.

In 1955, a batch of the Salk vaccine was linked to more than 250 cases of polio.

A few years later, an oral version containing live polio virus was developed by Albert Sabin, and in 1962, Nebraskans lined up to drink it like Kool-Aid.

A small number of people across the country contracted polio from that vaccine and lawsuits were filed.

David Barstow, editor of History Nebraska Magazine, wrote about the polio vaccine — and public reaction — in the magazine in 2019.