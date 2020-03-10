Cindy Lange-Kubick: Pedaling the Southeast Nebraska countryside, a 100-mile bike ride on repeat

During the summer months, Wills joined the Bacon Ride, a group of Sunday morning cyclists pedaling to Platte River State Park and stopping for breakfast at the lodge. (Wills always tacked on enough miles on the way home to turn the mileage to triple digits.)

Most of the rides have been on gravel with stretches of pavement to connect them to the countryside.

The monthly ride didn’t have a set day. Wills would check the weather and send out a text when conditions looked good, especially during the unpredictable winter months.

“Semi-spur of the moment.”

The ride never felt like an obligation, he says. Or a chore.

“It’s a lot more like Christmas morning. The day before, I’m so excited I can hardly sleep.”

He explains the excitement this way: “Ten hours of hanging out with my best friends with no pressure to do anything except pedal.”

Pedaling lonely roads, pushing their lungs and their legs. “Solving the world’s problems when we have time to talk.”

The individual rides are a blur. He remembers ticking off that first year. He remembers hitting 60, and he remembers when 100 rides and the year 2020 seemed like a long way away.