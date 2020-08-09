Cindy Lange-Kubick: On hold for unemployment help — 'I've never gotten to speak to anyone'

“I have had some cases, say moms with kids with disabilities and no money, and they’re just desperate,” Eskridge said.

Ways figures she’d be homeless with her two kids if she didn’t have financial help from family.

“And that can’t last forever.”

She wants a job — and she’s applying for work every week — but she also wants the benefits she is eligible for, or to find out why she isn’t.

After my first week of furlough from the Journal Star in mid-April, I filed for unemployment. That check arrived promptly, but I never received the check from my second furloughed week at the end of the month.

I can empathize with Ways and Stewart and the woman who contacted the paper Friday wanting help for an unemployed relative who’d already “jumped through several hoops” working to resolve a claim: She is remaining on hold now about two hours later, listening to the same on-hold music with no voice interruptions. We called the number on a different phone and was caller number 61. … Are you asking why is this silly person contacting the newspaper? Frustration abounds. Work is being sought, unemployment is zero, there is a problem with the unemployment account and here we sit — listening to the same wearing piano music — no help in sight.