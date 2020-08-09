Cindy Lange-Kubick: On hold for unemployment help — 'I've never gotten to speak to anyone'

DeAnna Stewart is waiting.
She’s waited seven weeks for her first unemployment check.
She’s waited hours for someone to answer the state Department of Labor helpline.
She waited for 45 minutes the morning she called promptly at 8 a.m. and was told she was No. 1 in the queue, then went crazy listening to the tinkling of pre-recorded piano music.
“I finally hung up,” Stewart said last week, taking a break from her part-time job delivering flowers. “It’s smash-your-head-into-the-wall type of stuff.”
Plenty of people are smashing their heads into walls in 2020.
The state ombudsman’s office has received 408 unemployment complaints so far this year, Director Carl Eskridge said. He expects the number — which averaged 18 a year the past five years — to top 600.
That seems about right. The system is flooded with tens of thousands of new claims.
An endless queue of filers left jobless by a pandemic.
Between the third week of March and the first of August, the Nebraska Department of Labor has recorded 165,255 regular unemployment claims and 38,206 pandemic assistance claims, spokeswoman Grace Johnson said.
That doesn’t count the ongoing weekly claims for payment — 65,329 last week alone.
Those paid to help are toiling away.
Approximately 50 contracted workers are answering phones, Johnson said.
And in late April, Gov. Pete Ricketts awarded a $1.7 million emergency contract to Nelnet, authorizing the temporary hiring of 58 Nelnet employees to help 70 Nebraska Department of Labor adjudicators — more are being hired — with the logjam.
The call specialists resolve the problems they can, Johnson said, and refer the rest to a claims specialist or adjudicator.
The department has a goal: 75% of first payments in your pocket within 28 days.
Last month, it inched past it by a half a percentage point. (And it's exceeded that by double digits in the past.)
Ombudsman Eskridge understands the challenges.
“They’ve had so many more claims than they’ve ever had before. It’s been overwhelming.”
He also understands the frustration of the unemployed whose claims are in limbo.
“The phone call system has not worked at all,” he said. “That’s the most frustrating part.”
Department of Labor staff are working hard, he said. Nine-hour days and weekend hours, too.
“They need to be encouraged.”
But technology isn’t helping as much as it should, he said, including the website and its format for applying.
“That’s a whole different problem … other states have had a lot of issues with their unemployment problems using that process.”
LaShara Ways can verify that.
The first several weeks she tried to file for post-pandemic unemployment — after a job she was set to start March 23 fell through March 22 — she couldn’t figure out how to complete the application.
When she finally figured it out, her claim kept showing up as pending.
She called the help line (855-995-8863) and waited on hold — No. 80 in line.
“Eventually, it offered me the option to be called without losing my place.”
She took it.
Three-and-a-half hours later, her phone rang. She was washing her hands and couldn’t answer in time.
She rushed to return the call. Now there were 130 people ahead of her in the queue and the office was closing in 90 minutes.
“I’ve never gotten to speak to anyone.”
She’s hanging on, Ways said Friday, but barely.
She’s still working 10 hours a week at her airport job (the one she planned to quit for a better paying gig in March). But she still hasn’t received her $1,200 stimulus check or the refund from the federal tax return she filed in May.
“I’m scraping by on a tiny little paycheck and thank God for my parents.”
Stewart is hanging on, too.
She’d quit her full-time job in early March to focus on the nonprofit she’d started two years ago — at the exact wrong pre-pandemic shutdown time — and then waited 13 weeks to qualify for benefits, dutifully logging in every week to file a claim during her “disqualification” period.
She figured the money would start coming the following week. “I thought I’d start getting checks, but I didn’t and I still haven’t.”
And she’s tried communicating with the unemployment folks in every way possible, she said.
She’s emailed. Sent messages via the website. She’s called the unemployment hotline and the governor’s office.
“Usually, I’m in tears by the end of the conversation.”
So far, the gubernatorial pipeline has been the only way she’s had success talking to a real person — and yet she’s still dipping into savings waiting for her money.
“Every time you call, you get someone else and you start all over again,” she said.
One employee told her she didn’t see any reason why she wouldn’t be getting checks and that she’d move her case to a claims specialist, Stewart said.
She never heard back.
She called again and was told a change in the law in 2018 meant she didn’t qualify.
“I’m really confused.”
Thursday, she filed a complaint with the ombudsman’s office.
“I just want the money I paid in, I’ve been working since I was 15.”
Eskridge and several employees are working on cases.
State senators refer constituents and citizens simply call. Some are angry and most are frustrated.
“I have had some cases, say moms with kids with disabilities and no money, and they’re just desperate,” Eskridge said.
Ways figures she’d be homeless with her two kids if she didn’t have financial help from family.
“And that can’t last forever.”
She wants a job — and she’s applying for work every week — but she also wants the benefits she is eligible for, or to find out why she isn’t.
After my first week of furlough from the Journal Star in mid-April, I filed for unemployment. That check arrived promptly, but I never received the check from my second furloughed week at the end of the month.
I can empathize with Ways and Stewart and the woman who contacted the paper Friday wanting help for an unemployed relative who’d already “jumped through several hoops” working to resolve a claim: She is remaining on hold now about two hours later, listening to the same on-hold music with no voice interruptions. We called the number on a different phone and was caller number 61. … Are you asking why is this silly person contacting the newspaper? Frustration abounds. Work is being sought, unemployment is zero, there is a problem with the unemployment account and here we sit — listening to the same wearing piano music — no help in sight.
I felt her pain. I had also waited on hold until I was ready to choke Chopin.
Johnson from the Department of Labor said wait times vary, but have been averaging a little more than an hour. Sometimes less.
On Wednesday, the line received 2,581 calls, down 689 from Tuesday.
Like Ways, I have missed call-backs that came hours after I’d left my number. Like Stewart, I waited weeks after being told (by very nice call center specialists) that “someone” would call me back “sometime.”
But I did finally get a call.
Thursday afternoon, after I’d contacted the Nebraska Department of Labor about this story.
The nice woman on the line quickly resolved my problem.
I thought I’d share the number with the hundreds of others waiting to resolve their claims and get their money.
But the number that showed up in my call log turned out to be the general helpline number — where I was caller No. 102 at 2:41 p.m.
I waited for 103 minutes until the call abruptly went dead.
When I called back, I was No. 106.
I gave up.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
