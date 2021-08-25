Cindy Lange-Kubick: Nuclear Autumn, a fall like no other and a season to avoid at all costs, Oct. 11, 2017

Today, nine countries possess thousands of nuclear weapons — far fewer than at the height of the nuclear arms race — but more than enough to kill all of us, many times over.

The United States has 6,800 in its nuclear stable; Russia claims 7,000.

Pakistan has had the bomb since 1998. India since 1974. China and France and the U.K. and Israel have small stockpiles of nuclear weapons. And now, North Korea, its leader gloating about his country’s ability to reach the continental U.S. with one of its big, shiny missiles, while President Trump promises fire and fury in return, the likes of which “the world has never seen.”

The rest of us are left to ponder exactly what this means — since the world has already seen the horror of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

But the world has changed since the end of World War II and the Cold War, White said. The existential threat from the former Soviet Union has diminished, while fears of conflict with North Korea, or between other members of the volatile nuclear family have increased.

“We used to think about the Russians and think about the end of life on earth,” he said. “Now the question is what if two or three or even a dozen nuclear weapons were launched, what are the implications of that?”