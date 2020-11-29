Cindy Lange-Kubick: Native educator and activist Renee Sans Souci an 'unsung hero'

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Renee Sans Souci lives in Lincoln, in a house not far from the hospital on South Street where she was born 58 years ago.

She is a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska. Umonhon in her language.

Renee has two daughters and two sons who are Oglala Lakota. She is a poet and an activist and an educator. She teaches the traditional ways and she gives wise counsel.

You can find her on the steps of the state Capitol in the cold and wind.

You can find her lighting candles at vigils and leading prayers at protests.

You can find her in a documentary — 18 minutes long — with her kids at the family shelter at the People’s City Mission, visiting Macy, where she lived with her parents after dropping out of high school, where she married and had kids and where, one day, her mother knocked on her door and told her about an educational opportunity for Native teachers.

You can find her on YouTube, standing in front of a crowd at the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute, dressed in a long skirt and a jean jacket, talking about the Platte River.