Cindy Lange-Kubick: My Year in Books, 2019 edition

Inside the hall closet of my childhood home, behind the coats, was a ledge deep enough for a girl to climb up on and find herself hidden behind parkas and wool overcoats and spring jackets.
A girl with a book. (And usually a small Tupperware bowl of Ritz crackers or a can of Pringles.)
It was my reading nook, my own wardrobe to Narnia, where I could live in new lands and meet new people and, like the boy in the “Where the Wild Things Are,” be home in time for supper.
It’s where I grew to love books.
I think I breastfed my babies for so long because it was easy to nurse a baby and read a novel at the same time. (And I know the smell of the library — and those new Scholastic paperbacks at school — will forever be my Chanel No. 5.)
I’ve ended yet another year of loving books and I’m happy to report — and share — my reading list with my book-loving readers. (Send me your favorites, too, if you would.)
If you’re familiar with the annual recounting, skip ahead; if not, here’s how it works: I read. I record a grade and a brief summary on an old-fashioned library due date card. (They double as bookmarks. Win-win.)
I share my reading joys and the occasional clunker in this space.
Often, there is a glitch in my system.
This year, I dropped the first grades of 2019 in the bathtub — my grown-up coat closet — and much to my dismay, it is unclear exactly why I loved “The Man Who Walked Backward,” by Ben Montgomery and “The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean as much as I did. But I did, because they all received top marks. (Trust me and pick them up — they are nonfiction but as compelling as any fiction, impeccably researched by Montgomery and Orlean, both once-upon-a-time newspaper reporters.)
My card tally shows I read 43 books in 2019, a slight dip from previous years, but if we count “The Stand” by Stephen King as five (and add on 1,001 board books), I kept pace.
Speaking of the King classic, it was as good the fourth time as it was when it scared the bejesus out of me in 1978. A+ (And, no, I will not be reading the unabridged 1,500-page version.)
This year, I’m leaving out the clunkers and moving straight to the must-reads:
Another King: “The Outsider.” (Note: I don’t know if I’ve ever loved a Stephen King more. And that’s saying something.)
“My Name is Lucy Barton,” by Elizabeth Strout. Short and oh-so-compelling. How did I not know about Strout before this summer? Stunning. (Followed it up with Pulitzer Prize-winning “Olive Kitteridge.”)
“The Doll Factory,” by Elizabeth MacNeal. A demented taxidermist, a poor doll shop worker, an aspiring artist and Victorian-era London creepily brought to life. Pitch-perfect in every way.
“There, There,” by Tommy Orange. Compelling cast of complex Native characters, the legacy of subjugation and an ending foreshadowed and seemingly inevitable. (A worthy One Book-One Lincoln finalist.)
You have free articles remaining.
“The Snakes,” by Sadie Jones. More, please. The dark secrets of a family unspooling before my eyes. So much page-turning anxiety. (Let me know what you think. I followed it up with another Jones novel, “The Outcast,” and spent most of the book literally praying to the literary gods for a happy ending.)
“Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Greek Gods and Titans, Odysseus and one bewitched daughter. Absolutely amazing.
“Educated,” by Tara Westover. I joined the fan club. Possibly the best memoir of an off-the-grid, government-fearing, history-disavowing family ever.
“The Glass Castle,” by Jeanette Walls. I must have been inspired by the darkness of Westover’s story to continue down the path. (What we humans can overcome.)
“Not the End of the World,” by Kate Atkinson. Smart and engaging short stories with a fine thread running through each one to tie them together. (Nearing the end of Atkinson’s first novel, “Behind the Scenes at the Museum,” now. Inventive, but waiting to see if it has “A God in Ruins” ending before getting out my grading pen.)
“Zoo Nebraska,” by Carson Vaughan, a compelling and well-told tale of a small Nebraska town, a man with dreams and chimpanzees. (My notes: “You can’t make this stuff up.”)
I went on a British mystery kick last fall:
I read three Belinda Bauer novels starting with “Snap.” (The book jacket called her the heir apparent to Ruth Rendell, which is how I found out Rendell — British mystery goddess — had died in 2015. Face palm.)
And while I think heir apparent is a stretch, I gave solid Bs to Bauer’s “The Beautiful Dead” and “Finders Keepers.” (My only notes: Did he kill his wife? Must know.)
I discovered Lisa Jewell last summer and plowed through four of her mysteries. May I recommend “I Found You,” “The House We Grew Up In,” and “Then She Was Gone.” (From my notes on the third: "Still a fan, as far-fetched as this one was.”)
I crossed back over the pond to Laura Lippman’s “After I’m Gone” and “The Most Dangerous Thing.” I’ve missed you, Baltimore!
I treasured “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai. (This one stayed with me. The heartbreak of AIDS and the '80s brought home in such intimate fashion.)
I couldn’t put “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn down. “More of this, please.” (Read the author’s note in the afterword.)
My heart hurt reading “The Caregiver” by Samuel Park. (When you’re finished, Google the author.)
Just when I’d had enough of murders and hospital wards, I picked up “The Testaments,” sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” God Bless you, Margaret Atwood.
After a trip to Savannah, Georgia, I reread “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” by John Berendt. (I recommend both the book and the city.)
And I pulled “I Am a Man” by Joe Starita off my bookshelf on the eve of Chief Standing Bear’s unveiling in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. (A+ to the heart-wrenching history of the Ponca tribe and its heroic leader.)
At the dawn of 2020, I’m savoring “True You” by Lincoln author Michelle DeRusha. (If you are looking for a path toward a more authentic life, you should, too.)
On my nightstand: “Bivouac,” by Kwame Dawes; “Women Rowing North,” by Mary Pipher; and my dog-eared pocket-sized U.S. Constitution.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK