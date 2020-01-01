Cindy Lange-Kubick: My Year in Books, 2019 edition

Often, there is a glitch in my system.

This year, I dropped the first grades of 2019 in the bathtub — my grown-up coat closet — and much to my dismay, it is unclear exactly why I loved “The Man Who Walked Backward,” by Ben Montgomery and “The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean as much as I did. But I did, because they all received top marks. (Trust me and pick them up — they are nonfiction but as compelling as any fiction, impeccably researched by Montgomery and Orlean, both once-upon-a-time newspaper reporters.)

My card tally shows I read 43 books in 2019, a slight dip from previous years, but if we count “The Stand” by Stephen King as five (and add on 1,001 board books), I kept pace.

Speaking of the King classic, it was as good the fourth time as it was when it scared the bejesus out of me in 1978. A+ (And, no, I will not be reading the unabridged 1,500-page version.)

This year, I’m leaving out the clunkers and moving straight to the must-reads:

Another King: “The Outsider.” (Note: I don’t know if I’ve ever loved a Stephen King more. And that’s saying something.)