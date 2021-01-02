Cindy Lange-Kubick: My Year in Books 2020 Edition

* If, like me, you were holding a grudge against Elizabeth Gilbert for so publicly disparaging her ex-husband in “Eat, Pray, Love,” — you may never have picked up “The Signature of All Things” unless a book fairy did it for you. Which means you would have missed one of the very best books about botany, love, adventure and the life of a fully realized and brilliant 19th century woman ever written (A+).

*I read “Boy, Snow, Bird,” by Helen Oyeyemi from start to finish, before discovering it was a reimagining of the Snow White story. This literary tidbit would have helped. Lesson learned: Sometimes it helps to read the blurbs on the book jacket. Or be a more astute and intuitive reader (B).

* Last year’s edition of My Year in Books included mini-reviews of four Lisa Jewell novels and, after the column ran, an email arrived from her publicist, who thanked me and sent along a freshly minted copy of Jewell’s latest, “The Family Upstairs.” (A solid, page-turning B+.)

* Several titles sit atop my list this year, including King’s “The Institute,” Gilbert’s “Signature,” the novels of Nebraska authors Montag and Wheeler.

* “The Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead, stunned me.