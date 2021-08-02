Cindy Lange-Kubick: My dad and Johnny Carson, Jan. 27, 2005

They both had that way men had then, confident and cool. Trustworthy like JFK and sly like Nixon, at the same time.

More memories from columns in 2005:

And they both loved to tell a joke. You could see it, the way their eyes sparkled just before the punch line.

In those days we lived in a red brick ranch and watched "The Tonight Show" from my parents' bedroom, with its lavender shag carpeting and matching blond dressers.

The portable television sat on a dark fake wood stand that had wheels and a shelf for copies of TV Guide and Ladies Home Journal.

My mother decorated the top of the television with a small bouquet of silk lavender flowers in a white wicker basket, as if the TV were a coffee table, something that needed sprucing up.

There was no remote, since they had yet to be invented and there was nothing yet to invent them for. Surfing three channels would have been like riding the waves at Pawnee Lake. Nobody did it.

You turned the TV using a knob. A knob! One of those things you have to twist.

We'd pile on the bed after the sports news, the rainbow curtains would part until it was just us and Johnny.