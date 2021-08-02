Cindy Lange-Kubick: My dad and Johnny Carson, Jan. 27, 2005

This column originally ran on Jan. 27, 2005. Look for an update at the end.
Maybe I'm crazy, but growing up I always had this weird feeling about Johnny Carson, as if somehow on that Burbank stage Johnny was channeling my dad back here in Lincoln.
Or maybe it was the other way around.
More like my dad was Johnny Carson.
This might make me sound slightly nutty, like a person who'd knock at your door claiming to be Amelia Earhart looking for her plane.
But I don't think I'm alone.
After Johnny died, I shared my "Johnny as Dad" theory with a friend. Her eyes got wide, like I'd just guessed her exact weight, birth date and shoe size.
Get outta here, she said. Me, too!
My little sister didn't buy it.
"I always thought Dad was more like Dean Martin," she told me. "You know, the way he was always singing that song, 'Tiny Bubbles.'"
Maybe she was just too young to understand the way it was back in the early '70s.
My dad and Johnny Carson, two guys about the same age.
Cleanshaven in their suits and ties, but with longish hair and sideburns you could scrub pots and pans with.
They both had that way men had then, confident and cool. Trustworthy like JFK and sly like Nixon, at the same time.
And they both loved to tell a joke. You could see it, the way their eyes sparkled just before the punch line.
In those days we lived in a red brick ranch and watched "The Tonight Show" from my parents' bedroom, with its lavender shag carpeting and matching blond dressers.
The portable television sat on a dark fake wood stand that had wheels and a shelf for copies of TV Guide and Ladies Home Journal.
My mother decorated the top of the television with a small bouquet of silk lavender flowers in a white wicker basket, as if the TV were a coffee table, something that needed sprucing up.
There was no remote, since they had yet to be invented and there was nothing yet to invent them for. Surfing three channels would have been like riding the waves at Pawnee Lake. Nobody did it.
You turned the TV using a knob. A knob! One of those things you have to twist.
We'd pile on the bed after the sports news, the rainbow curtains would part until it was just us and Johnny.
Johnny telling jokes to my dad.
Swinging my dad's golf swing, or the swing he wished he had.
Straightening my dad's cuff links.
Leaning back on his heels, hands in his pockets, giving my dad that little Johnny wink.
How are you doing tonight, Dale? He seemed to be asking.
Long day? How about a highball?
Are you set now? Let me tell you a story.
Almost as much as he loved us, it seemed, my dad loved Johnny Carson.
"That Johnny," he'd say after a monkey peed on the talk show host's head or Johnny made a droll face after a joke fell flat.
"He's the best."
No one could make my dad laugh like Johnny could.
And I loved to see my dad happy.
They were two men of the world, serious about working their way up in it.
In his early days my dad was an entrepreneur, buying into a corner gas station, playing the stock market.
In his early days, Johnny was an entrepreneur too, polishing his magic act, perfecting his card tricks.
My dad read all the business magazines looking for his niche.
Johnny read the trades, searching for a new star to shine a light on.
Eventually Johnny shaved off those sideburns, just like my dad.
His hair turned gray, just like my dad's. But he still had the right stuff, just like my dad.
By the time he left the "Tonight Show," my parents had long ago pulled up the lavender shag carpeting in favor of oak floors.
He retired and then my dad did too, both of them men defined by their work.
But the funny thing was neither one of them felt the need to go back to the office and show the new guy how to do things. They disappeared into retirement, happy as showcase winners on "The Price is Right."
Maybe that's why it hurt my heart so when I found out Johnny died.
If Johnny Carson could up and die, my dad could die too.
Postscript: My dad just celebrated his 88th birthday. We both still love Johnny Carson. When I shared this column with my sister she said: "For the longest time I thought Dad made up the song 'Tiny Bubbles.' Dad is and has always been our Superman. He could do anything." Even channel Johnny Carson.
