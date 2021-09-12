 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cindy Lange-Kubick: My (almost) Year in Books, 2021 edition
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My (almost) Year in Books, 2021 edition

  • 0
My (almost) year in books 2021

Cindy Lange-Kubick's (almost) year in books 2021.

 CINDY LANGE-KUBICK, Journal Star

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

I fell in love with Dick and Jane as a first grader and the wonder of sounding out “See Dick run” is still with me, that magical moment when letters make words and words make worlds.

I started My Year in Books column in 2014, under self-imposed pressure to write something to usher in the New Year. I hated the obligatory Top-10 Lists — mostly because I could never remember, or care about, the best of anything that popular culture had to offer me that year — but books were different. (No, I couldn’t remember much about them after I closed the cover, but I’d taken to writing down snippets and grading them on old-school library due date cards.)

So the book column became an easy column spot to fill, something I looked forward to, gathering up my cards, trying to decipher my handwriting — sometimes sloppy, sometimes smeared by its secondary use as a coaster or obliterated altogether after a baptism in the bathtub.

The 2021 version is shorter since I’m closing the book on my Journal Star career on the cusp of autumn.

According to my records — may they never be audited — I’ve read 27 books in eight months and left just one in the DNF column. It should have been two, but for some reason I kept turning the many ridiculous plot-twisting pages of “Timeline,” the Michael Crichton sci fi novel I picked up on vacation. (It’s so hard for me to break up with a book.)

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My year in books, some of them good, 2014

On to the highlights:

“In the Shadow of the Banyan,” by Vaddey Ratner. My favorite book of the year thus far. Ratner tells the story of the Khmer Rouge through the life of one Cambodian family. Poetically and heartbreakingly told. Be sure to read the epilogue.

“Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman. I’d heard a lot about this book — both good and not-so-much — but I was completely taken in. Maybe it was my pandemic binge-watching of “The Great British Baking Show,” but the mention of vol-au-vents made me feel so across the pond.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My year in books, 2015 edition

“Great Plains Birds,” by Larkin Powell. I started reading the UNL professor’s charming and edifying exposition on the birds that surround us on the plains at the tail end of last year and couldn’t put it down.

So many fascinating bird facts tucked inside (The piping plover and its “fake” broken wing act to throw coyotes off the scent of its babies.)

So many well-told tales. (The Powell ancestor shot by the Confederates during the Civil War and taken to the medic tent, only to find out the blood soaking his coat came from the chicken he squirreled away underneath.)

The professor’s book is part of an eight-book Discover the Great Plains series published by the University of Nebraska Press. May they all be as entertaining.

“Less,” by Andrew Sean Greer. Could there be a more droll novel? This 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner had me from the first page and strung me along until the last. Arthur Less, I hope you find (fictional) love and please know that while turning 50 might be horrifying, 60 isn’t all bad.)

“Snow Flower and the Secret Fan,” by Lisa See. I’m a new See fan thanks to a bookish biking buddy. (Thanks, Amy.) The Chinese history in this novel — primarily concerning the horrors of footbinding — is told in excruciating detail and the story of women’s friendship that binds it together was equally enlightening.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My year in books, 2016 edition

“Abundance,” by Sena Jeter Naslund. The fictionalized story of the last years of Marie Antoinette based on historical records. A fascinating and sympathetic account of the life of the French queen who did not say “Let them eat cake.”

“The Shadow on the Quilt,” by Stephanie Grace Whitson. Whitson is a writer of historical fiction who lives in our midst. I’m not sure how so many years (and so many of her novels) got past me. We connected last spring, while I was working on a column about the unmarked graves of babies at Wyuka Cemetery. Whitson knew a thing or two about the Home of the Friendless and its burial section at the old cemetery on O Street. She graciously sent me her novel loosely based on the long-gone home for unwed mothers and other outcast members of Lincoln society in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The book was a page-turning delight and its descriptions of early Lincoln life were spot-on. I can’t wait to read more.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My Year in Books, 2017 edition

In brief:

“Reclaiming WE,” from Civic Nebraska and Steve Smith. A slim volume brimming with lessons (and advice) we all need to heed about living together, promoting the Common Good and defending Democracy.

“Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng. A magical novel about motherhood, relationships and the secrets we keep.

“The Name of the World,” by Denis Johnson. I completely understand why it was a Pen/Faulkner finalist. (Which means I didn’t really understand the structure of the novella, but I liked it just the same.)

“Five Rivers Met on a Wooded Plain,” by Barney Norris. Highly recommend these interwoven stories held together by the town on the wooded plain.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My Year in Books, 2018 edition

“Thunderstruck,” by Erik Larson. It’s no “Devil in the White City,” but still worth the read if you care about the invention of the wireless telegraph and murder mysteries.

“Demon: A Memoir,” by Tosca Lee. Another Nebraska-based author whose work flew outside my radar. Count me a fan.

“Invisible Girl,” by Lisa Jewell. A jewel of a Jewell.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My Year in Books, 2019 edition

“Free Food for Millionaires,” by Min Jin Lee. I have zero recollection of how this weighty novel ends, as the library card of record has been lost, but yet I am confident it is worth your time.

Postscript: I became a journalist because I like to read. I was 28 and I had three kids and I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. English major sounded good — lots of books! — but journalist had a more practical ring. Little did I know. I still know only a little bit about a lot of things, but I plan to keep on reading books — and reading my local newspaper — to find out more. Thanks for turning the pages with me.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My Year in Books 2020 Edition

Cindy Lange-Kubick farewell columns marking 25 years

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'She would like a job where something like this wouldn't happen to her,' Nov. 17, 2019
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'She would like a job where something like this wouldn't happen to her,' Nov. 17, 2019

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: The summer of 2021 — embarking on my farewell tour
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: The summer of 2021 — embarking on my farewell tour

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

After 28 years at the Journal Star — a quarter century as a columnist — Cindy Lange-Kubick will spend the summer catching up with stories from the past and saying so long.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Remembering another mother's love, Sept. 2, 1997
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Remembering another mother's love, Sept. 2, 1997

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present. 

+5
Cindy Lange-Kubick: In T.O.'s finale, NU fans could have danced all night, Jan. 3, 1998
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: In T.O.'s finale, NU fans could have danced all night, Jan. 3, 1998

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+2
Cindy Lange-Kubick: From sharing a bedroom to sharing a street – a sister moves in, Feb. 8, 1999
Local
editor's pick top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: From sharing a bedroom to sharing a street – a sister moves in, Feb. 8, 1999

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+2
Cindy Lange-Kubick: A letter to the far off future (written in the distant past), May 28, 2000
Local
editor's pick top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A letter to the far off future (written in the distant past), May 28, 2000

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+2
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln couple and native New Yorkers return home with grieving hearts, Sept. 25, 2001
Local
editor's pick alert

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln couple and native New Yorkers return home with grieving hearts, Sept. 25, 2001

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Editor's Note: Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Li…

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Lincoln couple's annual search for the song of the lark, May 15, 2002
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Lincoln couple's annual search for the song of the lark, May 15, 2002

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+4
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Family keeps the hope alive, Dec. 6. 2003
Local
editor's pick top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Family keeps the hope alive, Dec. 6. 2003

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A lesson for Miss Impatient, Sept. 8, 2004
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A lesson for Miss Impatient, Sept. 8, 2004

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+4
Cindy Lange-Kubick: My dad and Johnny Carson, Jan. 27, 2005
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: My dad and Johnny Carson, Jan. 27, 2005

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+5
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mother speaks for their wartime hero, her son, May 30, 2006
Local
editor's pick alert

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mother speaks for their wartime hero, her son, May 30, 2006

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+8
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Millie aims to have the last word, April 15, 2007
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Millie aims to have the last word, April 15, 2007

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: How sobriety, education and no more whining changed the life of a former inmate, May 18, 2008
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: How sobriety, education and no more whining changed the life of a former inmate, May 18, 2008

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sisters still make music for the missing, Nov. 8, 2009
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Sisters still make music for the missing, Nov. 8, 2009

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: The televangelist and Haiti's 'curse,' Jan. 15, 2010
Faith and Values
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: The televangelist and Haiti's 'curse,' Jan. 15, 2010

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+2
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Taking the happy out of lunch, July 28, 2011
Local
editor's pick alert

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Taking the happy out of lunch, July 28, 2011

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Living an extraordinary life with Asperger's, Dec. 27. 2012
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Living an extraordinary life with Asperger's, Dec. 27. 2012

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+6
Cindy Lange-Kubick: A woman, a camera, a good morning (and then another) in Nebraska, Nov. 10, 2013
Local
editor's pick alert

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A woman, a camera, a good morning (and then another) in Nebraska, Nov. 10, 2013

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+5
Cindy Lange-Kubick: All her love — staying whole after losing Jeni, Aug. 4, 2014
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: All her love — staying whole after losing Jeni, Aug. 4, 2014

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Another four-board dinner for a Lincoln dad and his outdoor boys, March 17, 2015
Local
editor's pick alert

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Another four-board dinner for a Lincoln dad and his outdoor boys, March 17, 2015

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+3
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Making a solid case for the proper use of concrete, Sept. 2, 2016
Local
editor's pick alert

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Making a solid case for the proper use of concrete, Sept. 2, 2016

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Leaving the nest, graduation day on the patio, May 23, 2017
Local
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Leaving the nest, graduation day on the patio, May 23, 2017

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A month too short to hold Black History, March 2, 2018
History
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A month too short to hold Black History, March 2, 2018

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
  • 0

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

+1 
Cindy Lange-Kubick column sig, circa 2019

Cindy Lange-Kubick

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News