Cindy Lange-Kubick: My (almost) Year in Books, 2021 edition

I fell in love with Dick and Jane as a first grader and the wonder of sounding out “See Dick run” is still with me, that magical moment when letters make words and words make worlds.

I started My Year in Books column in 2014, under self-imposed pressure to write something to usher in the New Year. I hated the obligatory Top-10 Lists — mostly because I could never remember, or care about, the best of anything that popular culture had to offer me that year — but books were different. (No, I couldn’t remember much about them after I closed the cover, but I’d taken to writing down snippets and grading them on old-school library due date cards.)

So the book column became an easy column spot to fill, something I looked forward to, gathering up my cards, trying to decipher my handwriting — sometimes sloppy, sometimes smeared by its secondary use as a coaster or obliterated altogether after a baptism in the bathtub.

The 2021 version is shorter since I’m closing the book on my Journal Star career on the cusp of autumn.