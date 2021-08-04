Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mother speaks for their wartime hero, her son, May 30, 2006

This column originally ran on May 30, 2006. Look for an update at the end.
Sharon Swisher walks down the aisle at Shopko on Monday morning, searching for flowers.
Her boyfriend, Archie R. Thoby, walks with her. Both of them wear small photographs pinned to their shirts.
Sharon wears a sterling silver dog tag, too, and an angel covered in emeralds -- her youngest boy's birthstone.
In a few hours, she's going to speak at the Memorial Day program at Lincoln Memorial Park, but she needs flowers first.
She practiced her speech at home this morning.
I am the mother of fallen soldier Christopher Swisher. He died in an ambush Oct. 9, 2003, in Baghdad.
Memorial Day was always our big holiday... we'd pack a picnic lunch and go to the lake...
She's nervous.
When they called and asked her to talk today she said no. Then she changed her mind. She sat down at the computer, and the words just came out.
After Chris died, it was a year before the shock finally ebbed away.
Then, for months and months, the pain flowed in to take its place and she couldn't stop crying.
Now it finally feels like her heart has accepted what her head already knew. He's gone. He's really gone.
"I'm doing OK," she says Monday, dressed in a flowing black shirt and shoes with heels.
This year on Mother's Day, Chris came to her in a dream and told her the same thing. I'm OK, Mom. I'm OK.
That helped, Sharon says.
She picks up a lavender rose on a plastic stem.
"I want something besides red, white and blue for a change."
She picks up another and pairs it with two white roses.
"Yeah. That's nice," Archie says. "Purple and white go together."
She makes another bouquet to put on the grave of her husband, Bruce. He died in 1996. He and Chris are buried next to each other at the edge of the cemetery.
Matt Henderson is buried right across the road, Sharon says. Matt is a local boy who died in Iraq, too. She's trying to get a flagpole put up in their memory.
They pay for the flowers and Archie drives down Pine Lake Road, then turns up a gravel lane to a shady spot between two pine trees.
There are loads of flowers on the graves and a bouquet that spells out Dad in yellow flowers.
It looks like the kids already have been here, Sharon says.
Chris' daughter, Alex, is 8, almost 9.
His brother, Terry, is 34. His sister, Lisa, is 27.
Chris would have been 29 this year.
Chris was a son, a brother, an uncle, a husband and a father before he was a soldier...
Chris is not a hero because he was killed but because of the life he lived ...
Sharon takes her roses out of the Shopko bag and pulls off the price tags. She sticks the stems into the already crowded vases.
"It's not right," she says, her face dissolving into tears. "He should be laughing and playing with his daughter."
She crouches near the ground, unsteady as a small child, and wipes her face with the back of one hand.
Bronze Star, the marker says. Bronze Star. Purple Heart. Operation Iraqi Freedom.
A stranger approaches. I'd like to give you a tract, the woman says, it will lead you right to your Bible.
Archie looks at the green piece of paper, then hands it back.
Sharon stares.
"They shouldn't be allowed here," she says. "I know where Chris is. I know where his dad is. I know where Matt is.
"They're together."
Back in the car they drive to the funeral home parking lot and then across the green grass toward the tent and the circle of chairs set up for the speakers.
Sharon takes off her shoes. Her circulation isn't good, and it's hard to walk.
She stops to rest.
The sky has turned cloudy and a cool breeze lifts the smell of cedar chips from the flower beds.
She carries her speech in one hand.
"This isn't fair," she says.
She shouldn't be here today. Chris shouldn't be dead.
She puts her shoes back on and keeps walking.
The program begins, and it's her turn to talk.
Her voice shakes, but she doesn't cry.
And when she finishes everyone stands.
They clap for the mother and for the fallen soldier.
Their hero.
Her son.
Postscript: Sharon Swisher died in April. She continued to honor her son at veterans' events. Candlelight vigils, Veterans Day services, walks. In the last years, her daughter pushed her in her wheelchair. She had Alzheimer's, Lisa Swisher said. The disease sometimes made her forget Chris had died. "There were several nights she woke up in a panic that we had not made cookies to send to him in Iraq." Mother and daughter would rise and make cookies and Lisa would pass them out to neighbors.
"About a week before she died, she asked if she would see Chris and my dad again," Lisa said. "The morning she died, she looked at me and told me she loved me, looked over my shoulder and said 'There's my best two guys.'"
