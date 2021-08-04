Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mother speaks for their wartime hero, her son, May 30, 2006

"They're together."

Back in the car they drive to the funeral home parking lot and then across the green grass toward the tent and the circle of chairs set up for the speakers.

Sharon takes off her shoes. Her circulation isn't good, and it's hard to walk.

She stops to rest.

The sky has turned cloudy and a cool breeze lifts the smell of cedar chips from the flower beds.

She carries her speech in one hand.

"This isn't fair," she says.

She shouldn't be here today. Chris shouldn't be dead.

She puts her shoes back on and keeps walking.

The program begins, and it's her turn to talk.

Her voice shakes, but she doesn't cry.

And when she finishes everyone stands.

They clap for the mother and for the fallen soldier.

Their hero.

Her son.