Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mother-daughter nurse duo get a shot in the arm and a glimmer of hope

Mom was in. So they got online and signed up, one right after the other. They filled out a health questionnaire, got their vaccine cards and a little yellow sticker to put on their employee ID cards: 12/16/2020.

Both nurses had the following day off, and Pinneo felt fine, not even an ache in her arm.

She did feel a twinge of guilt, though.

“I just wish it would be available to everyone all at once.”

The vaccines are rolling out in waves. Nebraska got thousands of doses in the first week of distribution, and more are on the way.

Health care workers are at the top of the list and Bryan has already administered 2,000 doses.

Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by April.

But that’s a long winter away for some.

“We both feel so privileged to get this vaccine, when we know so many in the community are anxious to get it, too,” Lozano said.