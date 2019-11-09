They are posing for photos in their matching red T-shirts.
It’s late on a November afternoon in a south Lincoln living room.
The little girl, who just took off her unicorn crown and put down her iPad, doesn’t want to smile. She squirms on her dad’s lap. She hides her face. She closes her eyes.
Her big brother sits on his mom’s lap, his hands curled, his blond head falling forward.
He has trouble holding his head up.
He can’t see anymore. But he can hear.
And he loves sounds, the louder the better.
His sister has an idea. She shouts across the living room: ALEXA! PLAY “I CAN MAKE YOUR HANDS CLAP!”
The sound comes out, too soft to hear, so the little boy’s mom shouts, too: ALEXA, VOLUME THREE!
Ryker knows the song the electronic home helper is playing, the catchy tune, the sound of hands coming together. Clap, clap, clap, clap. The familiar chorus.
I can make your hands clap.
Clap, clap, clap, clap.
Said I can make your hands clap!
Clap, clap, clap, clap.
Ryker’s arms start moving and his head starts moving.
The camera keeps clicking as his arms windmill and his hands come together.
Clap.
And then they stop.
It is a moment.
Ryker has a type of Batten disease, a rare nervous system disorder that is genetic and progressive, always fatal, with no cure and no treatment.
Last month, Ryker and his family were visited by representatives of a social media do-good organization called Go Shout Love. They shot a short video and posted it on the group's website. They interviewed Amy and Ross Pfingsten and listened to what the parents told them about their lives and about their son and they turned it into a 30-minute podcast.
Then they designed T-shirts that fit the philosophy of the family. They inked those two words — and the hands of a clock — on those red shirts they are wearing on this November day.
Moments matter.
Ryker is 7. He goes to Adams Elementary School, where he has two full-time paras and a special stand-up desk that looks like a rocket ship.
Mila is 5. She’s still in preschool at Little Kingdom down the street. She loves unicorns and princesses and singing and dancing. She is blonde like her brother.
Amy sells houses. She grew up on a cattle farm near Adams. Ross builds houses. He grew up on an acreage near DeWitt.
They both moved to Lincoln for college and, one day in 2007, Amy and her cousin went to Mulligans for a drink. Her cousin’s boyfriend joined them and brought along his best friend.
It didn’t work out between her cousin and her guy.
Ross and Amy got married in 2010.
Ryker arrived two years later, and two years after that, baby Mila.
Ryker was 4 when the staff at his new day care took a look at where he was developmentally, the same way they did with all the kiddos.
Ryker didn’t know his colors or his ABCs, they told his parents, something most children his age had mastered.
And that was the start.
Ryker had known the alphabet and his colors. On trips out to his grandparents’ farm, he’d point to road signs. Look, there’s an R for Ryker. There’s an M for Mila.
Maybe he was having trouble adjusting, Amy and Ross thought. Maybe he was just being a 4-year-old, refusing to do what the teachers — or his parents — asked.
But then he started having bathroom accidents. He started falling down.
He would flap his arms, throw his iPad, as if he couldn’t control his muscles. He spun in circles, he drooled.
His parents took him to doctors and more doctors and waited for test results.
“Everything was taking so long and we didn’t have time,” Amy says. “Honestly, we thought we had to figure it out and then we were going to fix it.”
They waited months for appointments with specialists in Omaha and, all the while, Ryker regressed.
He lost colors and numbers and walking and words.
He began to lose his eyesight.
His disease was causing his brain cells to die, leaving his brain unable to communicate with the rest of his body.
By the time he was finally diagnosed — before he was finally diagnosed — he had just a few words left.
Mom was one of them.
Home was the other.
* * *
Ryker was always a happy kid.
He loved the farm, riding the tractor and checking cows with his grandpa. On the drive from Lincoln to the Gage County countryside, he’d point out the window: Hay bales!
He loved trucks and dirt and balls. Running and playing ball. Dancing.
He loved the train at the zoo.
He still loves the train at the zoo. He still loves sounds and music and swinging. He loves being out in the sun. The pumpkin patch. Riding in his stroller while his mom runs. His people.
In July, Ryker had a G-button inserted in his belly so his parents could start giving him his nutrition through a tube because it was getting too hard for him to swallow without choking.
Ryker had loved food.
But he doesn’t seem to miss it, Amy says.
He’s still happy.
He squeals and waves his arms when he gets off the school bus, his teachers say. He swings at recess. His classmates read to him. They feel lucky to have him there.
His family feels lucky, too. They have angels who help them. Teachers and paras and day care workers, their families, their friends.
“It’s mind-blowing just how much kindness there is,” Amy says. “Ryker has brought that out in everyone around us.”
A friend who lost her special-needs daughter gave them a bed with sides to keep Ryker from falling out at night.
The SMILE Foundation gave them a motorized Power Wheels fire truck, adapted so Ryker can tool around with his parents’ help.
Make-A-Wish granted them a trip to DisneyWorld. (Who was Mila’s favorite princess? “All of them.”)
Amy took hundreds of pictures.
Ryker and Mickey. Ryker and Goofy. Ryker and Mila meeting Snow White. Watching the parade. Tired on the airplane. Leaning on their mom. Leaning on their dad.
Moment after moment.
* * *
Six years ago, a Falls City photographer saw something on Facebook that caught her attention — an online auction for a little girl in Kansas City with spinal muscular atrophy.
Jessica Santo wanted to help.
She contacted her Facebook friend — a woman in a wedding party she’d photographed a few years earlier.
They teamed up on the auction and, a few months later, they launched their first Go Shout Love campaign for a little boy named Silas.
And they didn’t want it to be the last, so they came up with a format to keep it going. They would shine a light on a child with special needs each month to raise both awareness and funds for families.
“It took off from there,” Santo says. “We’re starting to have a pretty good social media presence and we’re starting to become a hub for special-needs families.”
Santo takes photographs and helps select nominated families to feature, part of a staff that has grown to six.
In October, the photographer and a second staff member came to Lincoln to meet the Pfingstens, nominated by a childhood friend of Amy’s.
They fell in love with “Mr. Ryker,” Santo said. And with his family.
“He’s probably the most fragile kiddo we’ve featured. There is nothing they can do but love him and keep him comfortable. And that’s what they do.”
* * *
After genetic testing, after the phone call with the devastating news, they cried a lot.
They still cry.
But they made a decision. They look at their happy son, the same happy boy he always was.
“None of us is guaranteed anything,” Ross says. “Live your life to the fullest.”
They’ve attended national conferences and met parents whose children have Batten disease.
This year, they connected with a family whose son had just been diagnosed with the same form of the disease Ryker has. They were able to share their own journey and what has helped them.
That’s why they said yes to the Go Shout Love campaign.
“It’s a little bit out of my comfort level,” Ross says. “It’s scary sharing your story, but if it raises some awareness for Batten disease it’s worth it.”
They don’t want people to feel sorry for them, Amy says.
“But we do want to share Ryker.”
The friend who nominated them for the campaign calls them rock star parents.
“Anything and everything, they’ve tried it,” Jayme Wood says. “He is so lucky to have them as parents.”
Their faith is stronger now.
They find joy in small things.
They don’t complain.
“I always wanted Ryker to play sports,” Ross says. “It doesn’t matter anymore.”
Perfect doesn’t matter anymore. “We’re always going to have slobber on our clothes,” Ryker’s dad says.
They try to live each day.
They try to be in the moment, Ryker’s mom says.
“It just comes back to cherishing the time and we have a great reminder. We have Ryker right there in front of us, reminding us.”