Cindy Lange-Kubick: Moments matter for Ryker and the family that loves him, Nov. 10, 2019

Mila is 5. She’s still in preschool at Little Kingdom down the street. She loves unicorns and princesses and singing and dancing. She is blonde like her brother.

Amy sells houses. She grew up on a cattle farm near Adams. Ross builds houses. He grew up on an acreage near DeWitt.

They both moved to Lincoln for college and, one day in 2007, Amy and her cousin went to Mulligans for a drink. Her cousin’s boyfriend joined them and brought along his best friend.

It didn’t work out between her cousin and her guy.

Ross and Amy got married in 2010.

Ryker arrived two years later, and two years after that, baby Mila.

Ryker was 4 when the staff at his new day care took a look at where he was developmentally, the same way they did with all the kiddos.

Ryker didn’t know his colors or his ABCs, they told his parents, something most children his age had mastered.

And that was the start.

Ryker had known the alphabet and his colors. On trips out to his grandparents’ farm, he’d point to road signs. Look, there’s an R for Ryker. There’s an M for Mila.