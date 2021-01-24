Cindy Lange-Kubick: Missing You on Mondays (and every other day), a 'final project' for her mom

“To be a recipient of that was overwhelming,” Cameron said. “In her passing you could truly see the impact she had on people.”

Sue knew so many people. She directed the choir at all the churches they’d faithfully attended over the years — Christ Temple, Christ Place, Lincoln City Church. She sang at weddings, she counseled and encouraged. She’d been head of education at Tabitha. She spoke up and spoke out. Her daughters’ friends all called her Mama Sue because she cared about them as people, loved and cared for them, happy they were in her daughters’ lives.

She was a hugger. She called people sweetie and hon. She paid attention when they talked. She had a big laugh and hands that waved in the air when she made a point.

She told her girls about discrimination she experienced as a Black woman. The KKK marches she witnessed during her college years. The patients who turned away when she walked in the room and asked for another nurse. She taught her girls to be confident women, to stand up for themselves.

She loved to cheer at girls basketball games with her own mom and sisters.

She was a nanny to Easton and Ava and Julien, the baby she willed herself to stay alive to meet.