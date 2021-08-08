 Skip to main content
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Millie aims to have the last word, April 15, 2007
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Millie aims to have the last word, April 15, 2007

Columnist

Columnist

This column originally ran April 15, 2007. Look for an update at the end.

Vichyssoise.

A type of cold soup. French in origin.

Millie Kreuzberg writes the letters on a folded sheet of white paper in slanted, country schoolteacher handwriting.

Vichyssoise. V-i-c-h-y-s-s-o-i-s-e.

She knows she probably won't have to spell that word Tuesday night, but she wants to be ready.

A few months back, the 80-year-old grandmother pulled out "1001 Commonly Misspelled Words," a book she bought last year.

The woman who went to business school for a year and then stayed home to raise two sons printed out a list from her computer: "100 Most Often Misspelled Words." And "150 More Often Misspelled Words."

She started studying, getting ready for the Nebraska Literary Heritage Association's Annual Adult Spelling Bee.

This will be the third, maybe fourth, time she's entered, but it's the first year she's practiced.

That's because she took second place last year. She'd been in the top five before, but never runner-up.

"I might be a little more nervous because I'd hate to get worse than second," says Millie, sitting in her cream-colored easy chair, her rosary, remote and crocheting basket nearby.

Last year, her friend Mary Ann went with her to the bee and wrote down all of the words the host called out.

She put asterisks next to the ones Millie spelled.

Akimbo. Ameliorate. Cognizant. Facsimile. Profligacy. Regicide. Roching.

Wildebeest.

Wildebeest is the word that tripped her up.

"Now how would you spell it?" she asks.

She waits for your answer.

"With an 'a,'" you say.

"That's what got me, too," she says.

That young fellow, Brent Mehling, her last hurdle to the championship, spelled it right and won.

But she was so close it made her want more.

So every night, she puzzles over the long lists of words in her book during commercials on CNN and "LA Law" and EWTN, the Catholic network.

The words she doesn't know for sure, she copies.

Succulent. Reveille. Chauffeur. Ricochet. Siege. Incandescent.

Vichyssoise.

"Do you know what that is?" she asks.

Yes, you say. But, no, you can't spell it.

She's always been a good speller. Growing up, they had spelling tests every Friday at her country school and Millie never had to study. Her folks took her to the spelling bee in Fairbury when she was an eighth grader.

"I was nervous and I got a word I knew, but I spelled it wrong anyway."

Last year, some fans started rooting for Millie after their contestant went out early.

How many of you would like to see Millie win this, the master of ceremonies called out.

A loud cheer went up, Millie remembers, laughing.

This weekend, she's going to relax and forget about cramming.

"I'll just tell myself it really doesn't matter. There's only one person who can win, and it doesn't have to be me."

Besides, she says, some of it is just luck.

Then she leans forward in her cream-colored easy chair.

There's a funny thing about second place, she says.

Last year, the first-place winner got a big, fancy unabridged dictionary.

And the person who was eliminated first received a children's dictionary.

"Second place didn't get anything," she says. "Does that seem right to you?"

You know the right answer.

You even know how to spell it.

Postscript: Millie did not take first place in 2008. She competed for a few more years and never made it to the pinnacle, but she remained a fan favorite. Millie was 94 when she died June 13, leaving behind her son, Brian, five grown grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Just last week, Brian found a note on his desk at Williamson Honda. It was from Brent Mehling — the guy who beat Millie for first place in 2006. "He said he was sorry to hear of my mother's passing and he would stop by again sometime."

Looking back: 2007

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

