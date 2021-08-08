Cindy Lange-Kubick: Millie aims to have the last word, April 15, 2007

She's always been a good speller. Growing up, they had spelling tests every Friday at her country school and Millie never had to study. Her folks took her to the spelling bee in Fairbury when she was an eighth grader.

"I was nervous and I got a word I knew, but I spelled it wrong anyway."

Last year, some fans started rooting for Millie after their contestant went out early.

How many of you would like to see Millie win this, the master of ceremonies called out.

A loud cheer went up, Millie remembers, laughing.

This weekend, she's going to relax and forget about cramming.

"I'll just tell myself it really doesn't matter. There's only one person who can win, and it doesn't have to be me."

Besides, she says, some of it is just luck.

Then she leans forward in her cream-colored easy chair.

There's a funny thing about second place, she says.

Last year, the first-place winner got a big, fancy unabridged dictionary.

And the person who was eliminated first received a children's dictionary.