Cindy Lange-Kubick: Masked-up for soccer to save their season, their families and their community from COVID-19

James Beckmann is an attorney for Boys Town. He helps coach four select soccer teams in Lincoln that play for Sporting Omaha FC.

All of those teams — from the Under 8- to 9-year-olds to the Under-14 team that Colin and Joaquin play for — wear masks on the field.

Coaches wear masks. Parents do, too.

“I didn’t hear one complaint about it,” said Jordan Soliz, whose son Elijah is on James Beckmann’s U-14 team. “I think most of the parents think, if my son’s doing this, we’re doing it.”

But when he tells other parents about Elijah and his teammates galloping down the field in masks, they all have questions.

Isn’t it annoying? How do you get them to do that?

We need to give kids some credit, the soccer dad says.

“My frustration has been so many people saying the kids can’t do this, the kids can’t do this. Kids all over the world are wearing masks; why do you think kids in this country can’t? The kids are fine.”

The kids I talked to seemed fine. Colin, the goalie, is an eighth grader at Moore Middle School. He wears his mask all day, even during outdoor P.E., when it’s not required.