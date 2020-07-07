Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mary Costello — 'I think she wrote a gratitude list every day'

She wrote about her kids — Maureen and Rick, Dan and Pete, Tom and Ben and the baby Meg.

On Sept. 1, 1978, she wrote about her husband, Don, and all the things that invariably went wrong when he was away on business.

The next month, she wrote about laundry. “I am chained to the washing machine. The laundry is the most important thing in my life. I think about it more than I think about my husband or children.”

She was Erma Bombeck with a Lincoln address.

Her smiling photo appeared with the column. I read it over bowls of Rice Krispies as a kid growing up. I admired it when I was a mom, too, with my own laundry nightmares.

“I think my mom viewed women as the glue that held everything together for the world,” her son Ben Costello said. “She definitely made me a feminist and encouraged me to see the value of women and how much the burden of life is put on them.”

Women were so important to her mom, her oldest daughter Maureen Mattern said. Her own mother, her sisters, her aunts, her friends.

“She just believed in the strength of women and the intelligence of women.”