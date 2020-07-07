Cindy Lange-Kubick: Mary Costello — 'I think she wrote a gratitude list every day'

Mary Costello loved writing and she loved shoes.
She loved her seven children and her many grandchildren, she loved strangers and the downtrodden, she loved having a project on the horizon.
Small projects, like sewing new curtains or filling the house with fake pink flowers from Hobby Lobby.
Big ones, like starting a soup kitchen and naming it for Matt Talbot, Irish Catholic like she was, a man who knew the pain of alcohol addiction — and the blessing of recovery — like her family did.
Costello died Sunday evening at her home in Lincoln. She was 79.
She left a legacy beyond Matt Talbot Kitchen, her youngest daughter, Meg Andres, said.
A philosophy of gratitude. “I think she wrote a gratitude list every day.”
And a foundation for her children — and those she mentored — to navigate.
“She believed you always needed to have someone to love,” Andres said. “You needed something to look forward to and you needed an important project to do.”
One of those projects, one that lasted 50 years, was called “Over the Coffee Cup.” A column Costello began for Lincoln’s weekly Sun Newspaper in 1968 and continued after the paper folded for the Lincoln Journal and later on the pages of the state’s Catholic paper, the Southern Nebraska Register.
She wrote about her kids — Maureen and Rick, Dan and Pete, Tom and Ben and the baby Meg.
On Sept. 1, 1978, she wrote about her husband, Don, and all the things that invariably went wrong when he was away on business.
The next month, she wrote about laundry. “I am chained to the washing machine. The laundry is the most important thing in my life. I think about it more than I think about my husband or children.”
She was Erma Bombeck with a Lincoln address.
Her smiling photo appeared with the column. I read it over bowls of Rice Krispies as a kid growing up. I admired it when I was a mom, too, with my own laundry nightmares.
The Zillow intern from Lincoln waving the rainbow flag for protection across the real estate platform
“I think my mom viewed women as the glue that held everything together for the world,” her son Ben Costello said. “She definitely made me a feminist and encouraged me to see the value of women and how much the burden of life is put on them.”
Women were so important to her mom, her oldest daughter Maureen Mattern said. Her own mother, her sisters, her aunts, her friends.
“She just believed in the strength of women and the intelligence of women.”
Mattern remembers when her mom got her column-writing job at the Sun. The Monday afternoon deadline, loading the kids in the station wagon and driving across town to turn her copy in, red pen in hand.
“We’d have to watch the (stop)light and tell her when it turned green.”
And she loved the attention it brought, women stopping her in the grocery store, thanking her for her words.
Costello did more than write about parenthood and laundry. She wrote about her own anxiety and depression, offering people hope.
She was a partner in Costello and Associates, the management consulting firm she and Don ran.
She helped start Lincoln Right to Life and the annual March for Life. She gave back through Al-Anon, a 12-step group for those affected by alcoholism.
The table overflowed on holidays at the big house on Bradfield Drive.
“You never knew who was going to show up,” Andres said. “My parents were always pulling people in who didn’t have a place to go.”
Friends from Al-Anon or church, women who were escaping abusive relationships, a 16-year-old who was pregnant.
“Her need to show love and love the world never ran out,” the daughter said.
Costello wrote a column for the Register in 2010 about her new career as a spiritual counselor for the dying and about her own health, waking up in February 2008 in pain, finding she couldn’t stand or walk.
“I experienced life in a half-dozen hospitals in eastern Nebraska (all wonderful places), a few assisted-living facilities (also all wonderful) and two nursing facilities (both cream of the crop).”
She had Guillain-Barré syndrome, and it turned into a chronic and painful condition that would last for the rest of her life.
She had to wear ugly orthopedic boots. She used a walker when she accepted the Compassion in Action Award from Matt Talbot in 2010.
“She was just one of the most encouraging people I knew,” said Susanne Blue, executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen. “She was just an inspiration to many people.”
Matt Talbot opened its doors in 1992.
A few years earlier, the Costellos had been in Dublin, when Don spotted the Matt Talbot Bridge and they learned the story of the hopeless Irish Catholic alcoholic who had stood there ready to jump.
He’d prayed for God’s help to recover and stayed sober the rest of his life.
“I’m an alcoholic with 41 years' sobriety,” Don said. “But back then, I didn’t have that many years and Mary has a lot of alcoholism in her family.”
They went back home with an idea. Find a way to help.
They found a place and a need: meals for chronic alcoholics, those who might be hungry and living on the streets.
“She knew this just couldn’t be a Catholic thing, so she sent out notes to everyone she knew,” he said. “Buddhists and Jewish people, everyone. She created a team where there wasn’t one before.”
He called his wife a hell of a woman and a hell of a writer. A great public speaker. Fun and funny.
“She had the best sense of humor,” her son Ben said. “She loved to laugh.”
Costello was in hospice at home with congestive heart failure and the pain from her damaged muscles that never left her.
Her kids and grandkids showered her with love in person and on Zoom calls.
Lincoln’s Catholic orphanage once occupied the area where the couple lived in their retirement.
Don Costello remembered the old days.
“We’d drive over and pick up 10 kids and pile them in the back of our car and take them on an outing,” he said. “We moved to the same place where it started.”
The neighbors are already planning to put up a plaque to remember Mary Costello.
The woman who typed all those columns about her own crew of kids.
About life and love and showing compassion.
The woman who wanted to help feed the hungry.
Her oldest daughter wrote her obituary, a beautiful tribute to her mother.
Don Costello penned the last line.
“Mary kept all her family, friends, addicts, alcoholics, farmers, strangers and all who were suffering in her daily rosary and prayers,” he wrote. “And will no doubt be interceding in heaven on behalf of all those who are in need.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.