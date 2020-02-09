Cindy Lange-Kubick: Marthaellen Florence, a lifelong agent of change in Lincoln and beyond

Florence remembers being at her aunt’s home listening to the women of the neighborhood as they cooked and watched the kids.

“All of the problems of the world were settled around the kitchen table.”

Florence soaked it all in.

And she soaked in life.

When she was 13, she stowed away with the circus, attracted to the lives of the colorful characters who inhabited it.

“The Popeye man, the 600-pound woman, the Frog Leg lady, I enjoyed them. I really try not to discriminate because of those folks.”

She returned home to Des Moines after her circus stint and signed up to cook at the Iowa State Fair.

Her mother told her: You don’t know how to do that!

“She said, ‘Well, I can learn,’” Merritta Florence said. “She was always wanting to learn, always wanting to do.”

She went to work and burned the hot dogs.

“I liked burnt hot dogs and just assumed everyone else did, too,” Florence explains. (And: "I was 14.")