Cindy Lange-Kubick: Making music and helping Santa Claus to the tune of $18,000

The band brought Santa to its gig again this year.
There he was. Up the steps into the big, brick building on the VA campus, at the front of the auditorium, in the form of a giant check for $5,000.
Money for Operation Santa Claus from Three Chords and a Cloud of Dust.
The big band with the long name — 17 members when they all show up — is made up of veterans and musicians who care about veterans. Men and women, some of them old and some not so old, some in cowboy hats, some in Santa caps.
“You all sounded so good on 'Roll Out the Barrel,'” singer Dave Rusk tells the audience. “We want you to sing along again.”
The band starts in on another tune, and we sound pretty good on “You are My Sunshine,” too, if I do say so myself.
I’m standing in the auditorium doorway next to a clean-cut Vietnam vet in a Christmas tie. On my other side, another Vietnam veteran with faded jeans and graying hair halfway down his back.
All around us are veterans and friends of veterans and fans of the band, groupies who follow it wherever it goes.
It’s the monthly VA CoffeeHaus appearance — the third Friday of every month, everyone welcome — and all the seats are taken.
“We’re probably over capacity," says Edward Schnabel, that tie-wearing veteran. “Usually, when the Cloud of Dust plays, there’s a pretty good crowd.”
The first time the band played was when the CoffeeHaus was just starting out seven years ago, Rusk says.
They set up over in the main building at the canteen.
There were more band members than audience members.
They play old songs and love songs and a few war songs.
“The veterans really appreciate it,” Rusk says. “And it’s a way for the public to come and thank them for their service.”
I first heard Three Chords play back in the spring of 2017, in the basement of a music studio on High Street, where the band would get together to practice.
One of its members was going to be on an upcoming honor flight — Dave Egr, a guy with two Purple Hearts — and they’d been asked to play for the Vietnam vets when they returned from Washington.
They sat in folding chairs in a circle, acoustic guitars and one mandolin, a stand-up bass, a harmonica player. They played old tunes. “Rolling in My Sweet Baby’s Arms” and “Wagon Wheel.”
Most of the band is at the CoffeeHaus on Friday, where a flag hangs at the front of the stage and a Christmas tree sparkles.
It’s the fourth year they’ve lugged up a big check.
And when the band went from jamming in a basement to 50 or 60 paying performances in the community each year, members had a decision to make: What to do with the money?
And each year, they’ve handed over most of it to KFOR’s Operation Santa Claus.
The total: $18,000.
“Kind of cool,” Rusk says.
Long ago, the guitar player worked at KFOR. He followed Roger Larson as the radio station's general manager, so he knew about all the good that Operation Santa Claus does in Lincoln.
I knew about it, too.
When I wrote a story just before Christmas in 1997, I found out Operation Santa Claus had started 50 years earlier, when two radio station personalities decided to put on red-and-white suits and visit children in Lincoln’s three orphanages.
They’d asked for donations over the air and bought and wrapped 200 gifts.
Eventually, the radio men moved on, the orphanages closed, but the need didn’t disappear.
And neither did the donations.
“It just captured the imagination of people here,” Larson told me then. “If there is a Santa Claus, this is the form it takes in Lincoln, Nebraska.”
Larson promoted Operation Santa Claus during his KFOR tenure, and listeners still send in money, said Vicki Marker, the station’s promotions manager. $10. $20. $50. Sometimes more.
This year, gifts went out to 1,859 children.
The station works with social service agencies to find out what children want for Christmas, she said. Employees at local businesses go through the aisles to pick out requested toys.
“Then the National Guard sorts the toys at the North Pole.”
The gifts were delivered last Thursday, and Marker was at the VA CoffeeHaus the next day, listening to music. “Little Drummer Boy” and “Christmas Time’s a Coming” and “Dirty Ol’ War.”
And then she picked up a very big check from one of Operation Santa Claus’s biggest supporters.
It wasn’t too late, she said Monday morning.
“I haven’t paid all the bills yet.”
