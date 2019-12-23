Cindy Lange-Kubick: Making music and helping Santa Claus to the tune of $18,000

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick joined the Lincoln Journal Star in 1994 and has loved covering life in her hometown ever since. Will write for chocolate. Or coffee. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The band brought Santa to its gig again this year.

There he was. Up the steps into the big, brick building on the VA campus, at the front of the auditorium, in the form of a giant check for $5,000.

Money for Operation Santa Claus from Three Chords and a Cloud of Dust.

The big band with the long name — 17 members when they all show up — is made up of veterans and musicians who care about veterans. Men and women, some of them old and some not so old, some in cowboy hats, some in Santa caps.

“You all sounded so good on 'Roll Out the Barrel,'” singer Dave Rusk tells the audience. “We want you to sing along again.”

The band starts in on another tune, and we sound pretty good on “You are My Sunshine,” too, if I do say so myself.

I’m standing in the auditorium doorway next to a clean-cut Vietnam vet in a Christmas tie. On my other side, another Vietnam veteran with faded jeans and graying hair halfway down his back.

All around us are veterans and friends of veterans and fans of the band, groupies who follow it wherever it goes.