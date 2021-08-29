Cindy Lange-Kubick: Making a solid case for the proper use of concrete, Sept. 2, 2016

And about Betty, who died in 2011, and whom he met at a USO dance in Ottumwa, Iowa.

He told me he and his bride came to Lincoln in the 1950s and the architectural engineer landed at the Abel family business, where he remained for 35 years, a father of two, rising in the ranks to president of Concrete Industries.

When school tours came through the concrete plant, Jack would remind the teachers to take the lesson back to their classrooms and cement the difference in their students' minds.

Patti Laursen was there in those days. She began working as Jack's secretary in 1979, still with the company, and still a friend to her old boss.

Everybody loved the man, she says. And he taught her the important distinction between cement and concrete on Day 1.

"He wants the people of the world to know the difference, because there is a big difference," she says. "It's a tribute to the industry and to the company he worked for."

Jack retired from Concrete Industries in 1992 but his devotion has never wavered.

He's still the Concrete Guy. At the retirement community, his fellow residents warn visitors not to slip up and say cement.