Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lonely and isolated seniors and a foundation with a dream to help

Monika Gall, Sumner Place’s life enrichment coordinator, was there, too, her voice in the background extolling the portal’s virtues.

“On the portal you can see pictures,” Gall said. “Or listen to music or play games. It kind of is entertainment for her.”

The portals come equipped with iHeartRadio and software that allows photos downloaded by family members to scroll across the screen.

“It does my heart good to see her looking and sounding good when I am so concerned about her physical and mental health,” Sonya wrote in a thank you letter to the foundation. “She said it does her heart good to see and hear me.”

The Dreamweaver Foundation is based in Omaha.

It’s a Make-a-Wish for seniors with terminal illnesses. Last year, the nonprofit granted 150 wishes, the most since they began in 2012, said Cheri Mastny, executive director.

The wishes can be anything a senior wants. Like boxes of Popsicles for a woman who loved grape Popsicles but always found the box in her nursing home’s freezer out of her favorite flavor.

Like trips to Broadway shows or a photo op with Mario Andretti in his race car or a chance to tour the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.