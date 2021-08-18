Cindy Lange-Kubick:Living an extraordinary life with Asperger's, Dec. 27. 2012

In fact, Noah is heading back to school a few days early to catch a men's basketball game, where he will wear his purple and white Northwestern hard hat.

He's happy, says Noah.

And he's happy to talk about Asperger's.

When he was 14, chatty Noah became unusually quiet when talk turned to the syndrome that made him who he is.

On Wednesday, he brings it up.

"When I started going to LSE and got really behind the team, that was one of the big things that helped me break out of my Asperger's shell."

Being a sports fan allowed him to be part of a peer group. Since then, he's been OK explaining Asperger's if he needs to when he meets new people.

Something like: "You might notice I have trouble making eye contact."

Or: "I might obsess on one aspect of the conversation."

More Cindy Lange-Kubick columns from 2012:

Or: "Sometimes it might look like I have difficulty in social situations with various mannerisms, but I'm perfectly comfortable."

Then he pulls out the reporter's notebook I gave him in 2001.