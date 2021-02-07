Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln's George Randol helped 'pave a way for Negroes in the film industry'

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Before George Elwood Randol moved to Lincoln and set up house on Rose Street with his bride and her parents, he lived in New York City and made his living in the theater.

He played the role of Pharaoh in the long run of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Green Pastures,” the first Broadway musical starring an all-Black cast.

He’d lived in Hollywood, too, and made movies starring Black actors with plans to produce dozens more.

And when, after four films in the late 1930s, those plans fell through, he returned to the stages of New York and Chicago, gracing them with his rich tenor in George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.”

But he liked Lincoln just fine, he told a reporter in 1946, shortly after his arrival.

“Here his brother-in-law lives across the street, his sister-in-law over on Mulberry Street and his father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Colley, right where he is.”

On Father’s Day, the Nebraska State Journal story said, Randol joined his Lincoln family for a backyard picnic, the “most enjoyable time” he’d had in years.