Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln woman is back in the home she never stopped loving, Nov. 19, 2017

John knew that Willy Knopp lived in his old house but they’d never met.

Now Willy was telling him he’d moved out and bought another old house — this one in the Near South, a block from John and Peggy.

“He was telling me how he still needed to sell the house on R Street,” John said. The two men started talking about that house, swapping stories.

All the while, John was thinking: If my mom only knew …

And before he left to head back to Lincoln, he asked if Willy would mind if he and his mom stopped to look around their former family home.

Sure, Willy said. “The key your father put under the rock is still there.”

John’s dad died eight years ago. Bob could be gruff, but he loved making people laugh and he’d always joked with Marilyn: You’ll probably miss my funeral because you’ll be off trying to buy the old house back!

But Marilyn had stayed put.

When John got home from Hastings, he called her, wondering if she’d like to take a look.

“And I said, by the way, if you wanted to, you could consider moving back.”