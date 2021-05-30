Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln sewing group leaves lasting legacy with masks hanging on a museum wall

Green thought about the future. How the quilts a museum displayed told the story of society over time. Quilts made during the Civil War to keep soldiers warm. Quilts sewed for church raffles, to wrap up a new baby, honor a veteran, send a newly married couple out into the world.

Green recognized that in the decades to come, as the pandemic recedes in our collective memories, how important the history we are living now would become.

“I realized the impact for children now, when their children and grandchildren are in school, to show them these masks and say ‘We wore those to school every day.’”

* * *

Last fall, Green compiled a list of all the sewists and asked each of them for an unused mask.

“I wanted as many individual names as possible,” Green said. “And I wanted it to be done by the end of the year, because I was sure the pandemic would be over by then.”

She tried to include a mask from each of her volunteers on the two quilts. She used scraps of mask fabric for borders and collected squares to piece around the edges of the largest quilt. A square featuring a roll of toilet paper. A tiny house with the stitched words “Stay Home.” A cartoon virus wearing a face covering.