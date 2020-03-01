Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln's KKK, a shameful chapter in white history

But I was writing a series of columns for Black History Month and the Klan was, purely and shamefully, white history.

And we should learn from it.

It was a New Wave Klan when it rose in the early 20th century, a second iteration of the original hate group that had risen in the South during Reconstruction.

A terrible wave that led to the beatings and lynchings of African Americans in the 1920s.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The height of Klan presence in Nebraska — and Lincoln — coincided with my grandparents’ youth, and I wondered if they had stood on O Street with the crowds of onlookers to watch the parade of robed and hooded klansmen carrying signs and crosses.

Or if they had seen the Ku Klux Klan posters in storefronts calling for “Lovers of Law and Order, Peace, Justice and Morality” to join them in their patriotic fight against immigrants, Catholics and the “American way of life.”

Or if they had read the newspaper stories and had sympathy for the so-called “secret organization of Protestant, white, gentile Americans, ready to uphold the Constitution.”