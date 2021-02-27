Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln native remembered as trailblazing California lawyer, good man

Her brother-in-law was well-regarded in the legal community, said Estella Lee, widow of Lee’s older brother Robert.

“He made quite a reputation for himself. He’d go to court to present a case, and half the court would follow him out.”

Those followers were potential clients who wanted Lee to represent them in their own dealings with unprofessional used car dealers.

That was his specialty.

"And car dealers knew David Lee," his sister-in-law said.

Lee’s stepdaughter, Reatha Grey, a longtime film and television actress, confirmed his place in the legal world.

“A lot of Black people were signing contracts for these cars that were lemons, in the pre-Lemon Law days, and he would take the car dealer to court and in some way make them make it right,” Grey said. “I heard he was a beast in court, but I never saw that side.”

She saw the quiet and kind Lee in the 10 years he was married to her mother and in all the years after, too.

“If it wasn’t for the Lee family, I wouldn’t have any relatives,” Grey said. “The Lees are my family.”