Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln loves New York, a view from the shut down city

Makena Kelly can look out the window of her apartment in Brooklyn and see blue sky.
Everything seems just the way it should, just the way it was.
And then she turns on the TV and there’s a freezer truck-turned-makeshift morgue behind a hospital on a street in her city.
“When you see that kind of tragedy and then you look out the window and see everything looks normal, it’s jarring.”
That’s what Ingrid Holmquist said, too, another Lincoln woman living in New York City.
“From inside our homes, very little seems changed,” the 27-year-old said from her West Harlem apartment last week. “The pigeons are there; the trees are still blooming. It’s hard to see how dangerous this is just to be living here.”
As COVID-19 makes its way across America, traveling from sea to shining sea, New York has become the epicenter of the world’s worst outbreak.
Hundreds of people dying every day. Thousands falling sick, millions in quarantine.
Some of them were once our neighbors.
Kelly worked in my newsroom. A 24-year-old techie with fashion flair, just across the cubicle divide.
Holmquist is the daughter of a friend — a talented journalist who moved to NYC three years ago and is holed up in her apartment with her boyfriend, Matt Masin, and their close friend, Leah Keller, all of them former Nebraskans.
“I guess I can tell you there is this collective feeling of anxiety and sadness,” Holmquist said. “Less about people’s personal safety and more about the community as a whole.”
Holmquist is a documentary filmmaker, working as a freelance contractor for CNN for the past two years.
She’s able to work remotely for now. “But once that project is over, it might be hard to find the next one.”
She has friends facing furloughs and friends whose jobs suddenly disappeared.
Kendra Vernon is one of those friends.
The 29-year old Lincoln High graduate — she was Kendra Bolan back then — has a degree in musical theater.
One day last month, she was in the middle of rehearsal for the New York Philharmonic’s Young People’s Concert series, and the next day, every production at the Lincoln Center shut down. And that meant she also lost her second job as an au pair for a couple who sing with the Metropolitan Opera.
“I woke up one day, and all of my income was gone,” Vernon said. “It’s literally like every day has been a month; that’s how quickly things are changing and developing.”
Her husband works for Con Edison, a job that is on the essential list.
He’s been pulling overnights as part of a small team. The couple is lucky to have a car, partly to make the long haul home to visit family in Nebraska — Brandon is from Crete — with their dog in tow.
It’s eerie, she said. Their apartment building is in Washington Heights, close to Fort Tryon Park, Manhattan’s second-largest green space.
“To watch that park go from the most populated place in my neighborhood to a ghost town,” she said. “It looks like the apocalypse.”
Inside their 30-unit apartment building, where they know many of their fellow tenants, and know who is elderly or most at risk, it’s different. They’ve connected with a neighbor who lives alone, sharing meals and taking turns walking each other’s dogs to minimize exposure, Vernon said.
Still, they worry.
“There’s people I haven't seen in weeks.”
Vernon lost her sense of smell a few weeks ago, and wonders if she had a mild case of the virus.
Holmquist has several friends who have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.
Kelly is healthy, but she worries about her mom back in Lincoln getting sick. Her dad died in 2018, and her mom is in her 60s and lives alone.
When the country started shutting down in mid-March, Kelly’s brother was in New York visiting. He made it home to Omaha, where he self-quarantined for 14 days.
“We’re taking every precaution possible, because we don’t want to take this to my mom,” she said.
And as much as she misses her family — and could work remotely from Lincoln — staying put seems like the best option right now.
How would she get here? What if she carried the virus with her?
“When you start seeing the total number of deaths, it jolts you back to reality.”
She shops at the bodega down the street when she needs to. She carries everything back in her big Ikea bag; her staples, the toilet paper sold by the single roll.
And she remembers a day when her brother was still visiting and they were walking back to her apartment with their groceries. A couple across the street called out to them: You look like nice people; you should be wearing masks.
That’s the day it hit her. Oh. This is the world now.
She has her cat, Moo — for all those black-and-white Nebraska cows — to keep her company. She has friends and co-workers on Zoom, sharing lunch and playing games remotely.
The day we talked, her building’s internet was down — “My only connection to the outside world” — and she was patching through to the outside with a hot spot.
She’d tried to FaceTime her mom, and the connection was shaky.
But she’s hunkered down. This is home.
“There’s all this talk about New York, everyone minding their own business, but ever since I moved here, I never felt that way.”
New York City is home for her, too, Holmquist said.
Friends have created online communities, trivia nights and talent shows. Finding joy, she says, amid the anxiety of the unknown.
She feels how privileged she is being able to work from her living room and feel safe in her apartment.
“I think about the working-class communities in New York City who don’t have that luxury of having it pass by their windows, who have no choice but to get on the subway every day.”
The virus is laying bare all of our nation’s inequalities. We need to pay attention to that now and pay attention to that when after comes, she said. Our immigrant neighbors. People without insurance. All the dispossessed.
“Right now, I’m thinking more about the whole, how to be a responsible neighbor and community member.”
It’s a good way to think.
Six days ago, a sign showed up in Tower Square, in the middle of downtown Lincoln, this middle-sized town in the middle of a country, in an interconnected world, where a pandemic keeps growing.
The sign stood 2 feet tall on a black base. A cutout of Abraham Lincoln’s face, the one that shows up on all the pennies. A big red heart. And two letters.
Lincoln Loves NY.
There were 47,000 coronavirus cases in New York City that day. A thousand people had died.
Monday, that number was more than 2,738.
Kendra Vernon was home in her apartment. She hadn’t been more than four blocks away in three weeks.
She wondered about summer. She wondered about grad school. She got her acceptance letter, but would there be classes?
She wondered about family and friends back in Nebraska.
“I think people are more worried than they are letting on. I almost feel like it’s easier for them, because they’re not here to see it.”
