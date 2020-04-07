Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln loves New York, a view from the shut down city

“We’re taking every precaution possible, because we don’t want to take this to my mom,” she said.

And as much as she misses her family — and could work remotely from Lincoln — staying put seems like the best option right now.

How would she get here? What if she carried the virus with her?

“When you start seeing the total number of deaths, it jolts you back to reality.”

She shops at the bodega down the street when she needs to. She carries everything back in her big Ikea bag; her staples, the toilet paper sold by the single roll.

And she remembers a day when her brother was still visiting and they were walking back to her apartment with their groceries. A couple across the street called out to them: You look like nice people; you should be wearing masks.

That’s the day it hit her. Oh. This is the world now.

She has her cat, Moo — for all those black-and-white Nebraska cows — to keep her company. She has friends and co-workers on Zoom, sharing lunch and playing games remotely.