Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln couple and native New Yorkers return home with grieving hearts, Sept. 25, 2001

"I thought it would be more comforting to come home," she said. "But I got home, and I felt so alone. Everyone has been so helpful, but on some level people can't understand the magnitude of what happened."

For Nebraskans it would be like someone blowing up Memorial Stadium on game day, the couple say. Everyone would know someone injured or dead.

"They can't imagine the level of sadness that we feel -- that my family feels," she said. "I lost my father when I was 18. It doesn't begin to compare to this."

Tuesday James will return to work. Monday he poured milk for his daughter, fixed his son's Game Boy, drank coffee, cried.

"I'm raw," he said. "I'm still raw. I'm going to be raw for a long time."

Postscript: The Healeys live in upstate New York now. They moved back to New York in 2009 to be closer to family, Anne Marie says. James still works in IT; she's a nurse working a 12-hour shift on the day we talk. Highlands Academy in Lincoln -- the day care and preschool she started with a partner -- is still operating. And the family is still grieving that terrible Tuesday in September.

"We can't even watch movies about it; we don't read books about it," Anne Marie said. "I can't talk about it without crying."