Cindy Lange-Kubick: Leaving the nest, graduation day on the patio, May 23, 2017

I took videos, standing on tiptoe, holding my phone above the nest, inadvertently causing the still-blind birds to rise in unison with beaks open wide for worms, like long-necked Jack-in-the-Box clowns.

I encouraged their parents, who seemed to not appreciate my support. The mama bird staring impervious and impassively as I watched through the screen door, then flying off in a huff if I hovered too close.

I realize bird babies are everywhere, a one-act play opening in the crooks of oak trees and the boughs of evergreens all over Lincoln each spring.

Like the life of a human infant, writ small. Birth to graduation in 13 days.

Helpless and hapless to independent in a blink. The way it feels to a parent when the cap and gown appears and the life you nursed and nurtured heads off without looking back.

I also realized I knew nothing more about songbirds than how to tell the difference between a cardinal, a blue jay and a sparrow. Now I know — because I witnessed it — that baby birds excrete fecal sacs that their parents haul away in their beaks.

I know that all baby birds do is eat and sleep and, eventually, cheep (early on they just open their beaks in silent Edvard Munch screams). Oh, and grow like a pan of Jiffy Pop on a stovetop.