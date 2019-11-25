Cindy Lange-Kubick: Knowing what to do when the time comes — long before the time comes

A discussion of “Being Mortal,” by Atul Gawande — the One Book-One Lincoln selection in 2016 — will round out the final week.

“Oscar will also come in to hear how he as a minister can support people,” Sinclair said.

Dori Bush took a lot of wisdom home with her last June.

She’d lost her husband, David, to kidney cancer in 2014. The Hall County District judge was sick for more than three years and she remembers the day she was with one of her sons, filling the car with gas.

“I thought, ‘My gosh, we don’t even have a burial plot, and this was a month before he died.’”

Bush thought about her own mortality during that time of grief, too, part of the reason she wrote her obituary — and told her fellow church members about it during the workshop.

“My sons had already lost one parent. I didn’t want them to struggle when the time comes.”

She plans to attend a session or two of “Making Your Wishes Known” in December, to learn more and share what’s helped her.

And she’s already made her wishes known to her youngest son, who lives nearby.

“Tyler, if something happens to me before I get everything done, just go to the middle drawer of the hutch.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com. On Twitter @TheRealCLK

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.