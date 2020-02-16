Cindy Lange-Kubick: Karen McWilliams, keeper of history and blessing to the community

“We had kids who were blind, who were in wheelchairs, anyone who needed a home on a temporary basis.”

Passing all this along is important to her, she says. Sharing her memories with her loved ones and her church and her community.

The McWilliams family goes back six generations in Lincoln, historian Zimmer says. And within it is a strong line of stewards, like Karen, who work to keep the history of those many branches alive.

Brandon McWilliams says his mom is their branch’s bridge-builder.

“She likes to help us understand where we came from, who we are. How we can move the McWilliams name into the future.”

It makes her emotional, the mother says.

“I get teary-eyed thinking about the people who have gone before us and paved the way for the life we have now.”

She starts telling the stories from inside the binder.

The story that goes with John Jefferson, born in 1843, how he set out for Nebraska with his wife and children.

“His master asked him, ‘What makes you think you could make a living being free?' and he answered, ‘I’m taking care of both your family and mine right now.’”