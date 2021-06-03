Cindy Lange-Kubick: Josh is the man in charge of PooPatrol and his own destiny

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Josh Whitfield is wearing his blue PooPatrol T-shirt and his blue PooPatrol ball cap.

He’s welcoming me to the kitchen table of the house he shares with Kathy and Janice Rohwedder.

He’s known Kathy since he was 15 and he went to live in a group home for young men with developmental disabilities that she managed.

He lived with her again after she moved away to manage other residential homes with Janice — who would one day become her wife — and he unpacked his bags a third time 12 years ago, when the trio became roommates.

They have a bond that won’t bend.

“What’s the first thing you ask people when you meet them?” Kathy asks him Tuesday.

Josh turns to look at me.

“Do you have a dog?”

I do, I tell him. A one-eyed rescue dog named Jimmy Carter, just like the president.

“That’s a good name,” Josh says.

Then he hands me a plastic goodie bag. He tells me he’s available if I need someone to clean up after Jimmy Carter.