Cindy Lange-Kubick: Jazari Kual on the streets with a camera recording a historic summer

He doesn’t know all the details of that day, and it never made the news, but he remembers the phone call and his mother’s screams, his older siblings rushing home.

“For the longest time, I was afraid to hear the phone ring because I was afraid of what was on the other side.”

His stepfather’s death prepared him and propelled him to become a videographer, he says.

“To honor his memory by documenting, because there’s no documentation of what happened to him.”

He’s covered dozens of marches since April. Maybe 100. He travels to Omaha to livestream marches there.

He’s been at Trump rallies and anti-mask rallies. He’s filmed outside businesses and prisons. Up and down the streets of Lincoln.

On the steps of Memorial Stadium, on the steps of the state Capitol.

Maghie Miller-Jenkins was at the Capitol the day he documented a solidarity ceremony there. Native, Black and Hispanic community members coming together to the sound of a Lakota drummer.

“The only video coverage we had of that day was people like Jazari on his own time and on his own dime,” she said.