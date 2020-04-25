Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'It's kind of making me sad. So many people need hugs'

He retired from the world of finance for good and stayed put in Lincoln.

In the two decades since, he’s survived cancer and the loss of his husband, Darren McCarty, who died in May 2018, after his own long battle with the disease.

Recently, he moved from the house the two shared and bought another one across town. A swanky house, he jokes, with a big deck, perfect for entertaining.

And right before the country started to shut down, he threw a cocktail party and got in some last hugs.

Now he looks out at his neighbors, all of them in their own safe bubbles.

Now the grocery store hugger is an essential worker helping to feed his city.

He rotates through the store with other team members. Tallying customers to make sure no more than 30 are inside shopping. Sanitizing carts and shelves. Standing behind plastic shields to take money. Enforcing the 6-foot rule, wearing face masks.

It’s tough, he says.

“It makes all of us sad. But we love our customers and no one wants them to get corona at the store, because when all this is over, we want to see them back.”

He knows that it’s hard for the shoppers, too.