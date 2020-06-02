Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'It’s wearing on you, when you’ve been fighting this for the majority of your life'

John Harris was 16 when his mom sat him down for the talk.
The same talk he would have with his own children, more for his sons than his daughter.
The talk he hopes that daughter won’t have to have with his grandsons one day.
The Talk. The one that doesn’t need any more explanation if you are black and living in America.
About being careful. Not doing anything to draw the attention of the police. Being respectful.
“What many black parents have to talk to their kids about,” Harris said Monday morning.
Harris was raised in St. Louis, in the predominantly black community of Wellston, where his parents had moved to offer their children better lives and more opportunity.
His parents grew up in the Depression. They grew up with Jim Crow. His dad in Arkansas, his mom in Mississippi, where 14-year Emmett Till was murdered.
“She walked to school with the stench of young black men hanging from trees,” the minister said. “She wanted us to know a part of her reality that we had no idea about.”
He listened to that talk about the dangers in the white world “out there” all those years ago. But he was young.
“We thought she was crazy.”
Harris is 58 now. A preacher and community organizer, a bridge-builder and the founder of Encouragement Unlimited, the nonprofit designed to give families hope and support, giving away school supplies and scholarships, being a source of inspiration.
Being of intentional service.
It’s what he did on Saturday afternoon, after spending the weekend -- and the days before the weekend -- in despair and anger over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
He stood outside of the Capitol on Saturday, after a gathering on O Street had turned violent the night before.
“I thought, ‘Oh, no, not here, not in my city,’” he said Monday. “Don’t tear our city down and leave us with the ashes.”
Harris had seen that happen in Missouri in 2014, after Michael Brown was killed by police in Ferguson.
“I drove down West Florissant at 10 miles an hour, past where I’d shopped and where I got gas and where I got food, and I looked at the buildings and my heart was broken.”
He thought about protesters who had come from outside to instigate and cause trouble there.
“And I didn’t want the same thing to happen here.”
More violence would come to Lincoln last Saturday night, but that afternoon, he joined a peaceful gathering of protesters, introducing his fellow ministers, Tremaine Combs from Mt. Zion Baptist and John Goldrich from Newman United Methodist. Black men of faith who shared their own pain, their visions and advice.
Harris invited Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister to speak, too.
And he came, the crowd occasionally voicing its frustration.
“It was uncomfortable for him,” Harris said. But that was OK.
It’s the way he’s felt in a predominantly white city -- the city he now calls home -- all of these years. Walking into a restaurant, being the only black face in the room.
“People saying, ‘Your kids are so well-behaved.’ Well, why wouldn’t they be?”
All those decades ago, after the talk, Harris ventured outside the world beyond Wellston, a young black man off to see a movie.
He loaded the car up with his two sisters and a teenage neighbor. He drove until he saw lights flash behind him and a police officer on the driver’s side of the car.
“He pulled me out of the car and thrust me up onto the trunk.”
The officer told him to say his name -- and then he commanded him to say it again.
“The third time he pulled a gun from his holster and was holding it to my right temple.”
He thought about his sisters and the neighbor inside the car, stunned into silence.
And then he heard the voice of a second officer: This is the wrong car.
The police had been looking for another black man, a suspect in a robbery.
There was no apology, Harris said. No, sorry young man, we made a mistake.
They didn’t go to the movies.
“With our hearts beating in our chests, we decided to go back home.”
He still can feel that moment in his body and recall the hatred that burned in his heart for years after.
“I held that for a very long time.”
He left St. Louis for college and met Charlene Maxey, the daughter of Joanne and Albert Maxey Sr., and the woman he would marry, in 1984 at the University of Missouri. He found out she was the daughter of a police officer, and he found out not all cops were bad.
He’d grown in his Christian faith, and that had changed his heart. He had learned as he grew up to know people as people.
He attended a college prep school with both wealthy white students, Harris said, and black students with more resources than he had growing up.
“I got to experience and interact and engage with people who are different from me.”
But the burden of that -- of understanding that all white people aren’t the same -- shouldn’t fall on black shoulders.
“When will we move from that place where we are strangers? Why is this still our fight?”
He’s been sitting a lot with the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., lately. He’s been thinking about Malcolm X, too.
How they both wanted the same thing, how it’s not yet been achieved. He sees hope in the young people on the streets, and he sees a place for himself and those who seek justice and who know history to help guide and support them.
“We must not cast them out or write them off,” he wrote on his Facebook page at the start of a new week. “They didn’t create this mess and they will deal with it on their own terms … right or wrong.”
Don’t be fooled by the troublemakers, he wrote. Those seeking justice must outlast them.
Then he spoke like the preacher he is.
“The murder of George Floyd and the others who have died is primary. The killing of black folks right before our eyes is primary. The prosecution and incarceration of those who kill black people unjustly is primary. Everything else is secondary.”
He felt tired, Harris said Monday morning.
He felt tired mentally, he had a sense of anxiety.
“It’s wearing on you, when you’ve been fighting this for the majority of your life.”
And he knows his is just one tired voice in an ocean of black voices.
It’s been 42 years since that talk, since the police officer at his window and the gun to his head.
He recited the names of his three young grandsons.
“I pray they will not be fighting this fight when they grow up, that they will not be weary, the way their grandfather is weary.”
