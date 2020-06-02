Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'It’s wearing on you, when you’ve been fighting this for the majority of your life'

“I got to experience and interact and engage with people who are different from me.”

But the burden of that -- of understanding that all white people aren’t the same -- shouldn’t fall on black shoulders.

“When will we move from that place where we are strangers? Why is this still our fight?”

He’s been sitting a lot with the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., lately. He’s been thinking about Malcolm X, too.

How they both wanted the same thing, how it’s not yet been achieved. He sees hope in the young people on the streets, and he sees a place for himself and those who seek justice and who know history to help guide and support them.

“We must not cast them out or write them off,” he wrote on his Facebook page at the start of a new week. “They didn’t create this mess and they will deal with it on their own terms … right or wrong.”

Don’t be fooled by the troublemakers, he wrote. Those seeking justice must outlast them.

Then he spoke like the preacher he is.